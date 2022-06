One Piece is now going to take a break for the Summer as the series creator gets ready for the final saga of the series, and the final moments for the chapter leading into this is teasing all of the chaos breaking out in the seas outside of Wano Country! Series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that following the Wano Country arc, the series will be entering the final saga of the manga overall. Fans have already seen some monumental events taking place within the island, and that has only raised questions about how the rest of the world has been shaping up since Luffy and the Straw Hats made landfall.

