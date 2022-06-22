ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Bourbon & Bones unveils new cocktail lounge in Scottsdale

By WILLS RICE
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The steakhouse Bourbon & Bones announced it will open B&B Cocktail Lounge, a new standalone concept, on Wednesday in Scottsdale. The opening will take place at 4222 N. Scottsdale Rd, just north of the steakhouse off Indian School Road. The drink selection will include wines, spirit...

