Bourbon & Bones unveils new cocktail lounge in Scottsdale

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. Certain restaurants, for one reason or another, have an almost cult-like following. Sometimes it is the exclusivity of the restaurant, where it does not open in certain areas of the country. Other times it simply stands above the competition in the quality of what it provides. For many on the East Coast, there is almost an elusive memory of In-N-Out, simply because the chain doesn’t exist on that side of the country. Others might think of the Sonics they once visited as a kid, but now the chain doesn’t exist where they live. Whatever the reason may be, one such chain restaurant with a massive following is opening a new location right in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO