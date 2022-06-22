Iverson Molinar's Mississippi State teammates tell why he should be taken in 2022 NBA Draft

STARKVILLE — A smirk crept across Cameron Matthews’ face when he was asked about his former point guard Iverson Molinar potentially hearing his name called Thursday in the 2022 NBA Draft .

Molinar was one of the leaders Matthews looked up to and learned from to become a leader himself in the upcoming Mississippi State basketball season. To watch his mentor inch closer to his dreams, Matthews can’t contain his smile.

“It always makes me proud of my little bros going into the draft,” Matthews said. “It always makes me proud. I’m really happy for him. I hope he gets everything that he deserves.”

Molinar is hoping to become the 27th Bulldog taken in the draft and the fourth in as many years, but it’s unclear if it will happen.

He entered last season as a projected first-round pick in some mock drafts, but his stock dropped after shooting 25% from 3-point range. Recent mock drafts do not include Molinar.

However, his summer work could change things. In a May 20 NBA Combine scrimmage, Molinar scored 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting with a pair of assists and rebounds.

He has worked out with the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets among others teams, while his Mississippi State teammates watch from afar.

“It’s special,” guard Shakeel Moore said. “We talked last year, and I said that being able to practice with him and play with him every day, it’s just iron sharpens iron. It’s amazing to see him get that opportunity. I learned a lot from him. I hope one day I could have the same opportunities.”

Former MSU coach Ben Howland said Molinar has one of the best work ethics among players he has coached — a list which includes NBA stars Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Jrue Holiday.

Howland added Molinar eats “impeccably” and takes care of his body.

“He’s unbelievable in terms of the amount of time he spends on his game and in the gym during the season and the offseason,” Howland said. “… He’s very, very consistent on a daily basis with everything he does.”

Chris Jans was well aware of Molinar’s talent when he took over Howland’s job in March. He tried to recruit the point guard to stay another season.

Instead, Jans will watch as Molinar — who complimented the new staff when declaring for the draft — looks to add a new chapter to Mississippi State’s legacy in the NBA.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Iverson Molinar's Mississippi State teammates tell why he should be taken in 2022 NBA Draft