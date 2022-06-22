UPDATE: Upper Arlington Schools to seek 6.9-mill operating levy in November

Upper Arlington Schools will ask voters to approve a 6.9-mill operating levy this fall.

The Upper Arlington Board of Education voted unanimously June 21 to put its first levy request before voters since November 2017.

The levy would provide funding for day-to-day expenses, such as teacher salaries, instructional and pupil support, technology and transportation.

District Treasurer Andrew Geistfeld said the levy would increase annual property taxes in the district by $241.50 per $100,000 of home valuation, as determined by the Franklin County Auditor's Office.

For a home valued about $400,000, that would amount to an additional $966 per year, based on calendar year 2022 tax valuations.

"The levy would generate approximately $16.189 million (per year)," said Karen Truett, Upper Arlington Schools communication director.

According to information provided by the district, homeowners in the UA school district pay $1,617 each year per $100,000 in home value. According to the district, that's lower than a number of central Ohio districts, including Olentangy ($1,981), Worthington ($1,888), Westerville ($1,822), Dublin ($1,773), New Albany ($1,733), Gahanna ($1,632), Hilliard ($1,625) and Bexley ($1,619).

According to information on its website, the 6.9-mill request also would enable the district to grow its budget reserve from 13% of its annual operating expenses to 17% of annual operating expenses – or two months' worth of annual expenditures.

"Prior to the pandemic, the board of education maintained a budget reserve of 25%, or three months’ worth of annual expenditures," the website states.

In November 2017, voters passed a 3.75-mill operating levy, which generates about $6.3 million annually, as well as a 5.17-mill bond issue designed to bring in approximately $230 million over 38 years that was used to reconstruct Upper Arlington High School and its athletics facilities and pay for renovations to each of the district's five elementary schools.

The operating portion of the 2017 levy is ongoing, but district officials said due to Ohio’s school funding formula, state funding to Upper Arlington Schools is flat. Therefore, Geistfeld said, the district must ask more of local taxpayers.

"The levy cycle is every three to four years," he said. "So even with this and being proactive, we're going to be here (every three to four years)."

In bringing forward the new request, district officials said they were able to hold off on a new levy request until this fall after reducing the budget reserve and seeking approximately $4.6 million in cost reductions over the past two school years, primarily through a hiring freeze on new positions.

The district also used additional COVID-related funding made available to school districts, Geistfeld said.

“Amid the difficulties that families and residents have faced over the past two years, our school district has been good stewards to our community by creatively stretching our financial resources so that we did not have to return to voters until this fall,” board President Lori Trent said. “It has been five years since our last operating request, which is two years beyond the typical levy cycle for a suburban school district like ours.”

If the levy fails to pass, Geistfeld said, the district will face an approximately $11.5-million deficit by fiscal year 2024 and would be on a path toward a $26.5-million deficit by fiscal year 2026.

"That's close to 10% of your budget," he said. "So we'd have to start making those reductions, make some big changes to the district in fiscal year 2024."

