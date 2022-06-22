Accolades plentiful for Ayden-Grifton marshals

Ayden-Grifton High School recently released accolades for students who served as marshals during the June 4 graduation.

Marshals were chosen based on class rank. Emma Caroline Ewing was named chief marshal. She is the daughter of Terese Ewing and the late Kemp Ewing of Grimesland. She is active in AGHS cheerleading, student council, yearbook and Health Sciences Academy. This summer she will participate in the Volunteen Summer Program at Vidant Health and NC Governor’s School Science Institute. She plans to study chemistry and business at a four-year university.

Owen Baxter is the son of Chris and Kelly Baxter of Ayden. He is active in the Health Sciences Academy, AGHS Key Club, Quiz Bowl, varsity tennis and soccer, and the National Honor Society. Owen is an Eagle Scout with Troop 34. He has participated in productions with Smiles and Frowns Theater and the Magnolia Arts Center. He plans to attend college and study filmmaking. His goal is to work in the entertainment industry.

Sarah McKenzie Clements is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Clements of Grifton. She is active in marching and concert bands, is a sectional leader of the woodwinds and a National Honor Society member. Sarah volunteers in the children’s ministry at Tanglewood Church. She plans to attend NC State University and major in biology then attend veterinary school.

Audrey Grace Conner is the daughter of Ann and Christopher Conner of Greenville. She is active in marching and concert bands. Audrey is a part-time cashier at Food Lion, she plays volleyball with Pitt County Volleyball Club and is active in Greenville First Pentacostal Church Youth Group. She plans to attend UNC-Wilmington and major in animal studies/marine biology.

Saniyah Marie Croom is the daughter of Danielle Holloway of Ayden. She is active in varsity cheer, track, Health Sciences Academy, National Honor Society and student council. Saniyah also participates in All Star Cheer at FAME in Greenville. She plans to attend a four-year college and major in sports medicine or kinesiology then attend physical therapy school to obtain her doctor of physical therapy credentials.

Taylor Mackenzie Doughtie is the daughter of Eddie and Kim Doughtie of Ayden. She is active in cheerleading, Link Crew, Quiz Bowl, Health Sciences Academy, Key Club, National Honor Society, FFA and serves as the club’s vice president. Taylor is also a member of Girl Scouts. She plans to attend university and major in nursing. Her goal is to become a registered nurse and work in a hospital or in a private practice.

Temia Madison Edwards is the daughter of Melodie Edwards and Nathaniel McCall of Ayden. She is active in track and basketball, Quiz Bowl and National Honor Society. Temia also plays travel basketball. She plans to attend NC State University.

Makayla Autumn Gilland is the daughter of Tracy and Randy Gilland of Ayden. She is active in FFA, Game Club, Science Club, National Honor Society and CTE Honor Society. Makayla enjoys reading and photography. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in agricultural science.

Jenna Elise Griffin is the daughter of John and Jessica Griffin of Ayden. She is active in Health Science Academy, volleyball, National Junior Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Link Crew. Jenna also plays volleyball for Pitt County Volleyball Club. She works part-time at Food Lion and is active in her church, Parker’s Chapel. Jenna participates in VolunTEEN at Vidant Medical Center. She plans on pursuing a career in dentistry or nursing.

Lakin Victoria Johnson is the daughter of Will and Tracy Johnson of Winterville. She is active in Health Science Academy, tennis team, National Junior Honor Society, Key Club, PCCSU, Greenville-Pitt County Teen Leadership Institute and serves as FFA treasurer. Lakin also actively serves at her church. She plans on attending UNC-Chapel Hill and pursue a career in the dental field.

Shkiyah Little is the daughter of Teshawn Little and Robert Moye of Ayden. She is active in Health Sciences Academy and the National Honor Society. Shkiyah is an online student at NC School of Math and Science and serves as vice president of Rhoer Club, an affiliate of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She would like to attend Howard University or Spelman College to become a primary care physician. Shkiyah’s goal is to have her own private practice specifically combating health disparities.

Abigail Grace Moore is the daughter of Buffy and Robert Moore of Ayden. She is active in Health Sciences Academy, National Honor Society, AGHS and travel softball. Abigail plans to attend PCC and transfer to ECU to obtain a liberal arts degree.

Jayden Alexander Peszko is the son of Taria Crenshaw and Joseph Peszko of Grifton. He is active in Link Crew, marching band, tennis, cross country, Key Club, National Honors Society, Jam Band (founder), Charger Roundup Host, Teen Leadership Institute, Quiz Bowl and several theater groups. Jayden is also involved with Oakdale Drive Band (co-founder), is an Eagle Scout with Troop 34. He attends Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where he has served as an usher, assistant minister, AV tech and musician, and works at Bojangles as a biscuit maker. Jayden has been accepted into UNC School of The Arts High School Senior Drama Program. He plans to study acting/drama/theater in college, his goal is to be an actor/musician/performer.

Noah Gabriel Williams is the son of Theresa King and Clifton Jermell Williams of Grifton. He plans on attending Pitt Community College and transferring to a four-year university. Noah is interested in pursuing a career in accounting.