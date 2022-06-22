Theater gets backlash for sign about 'Lightyear' movie

Deadpool 3 will be the first MCU movie to convert a franchise from a different cinematic universe. The first two films were part of the Fox Marvel universe, which now belongs to Disney. After it bought Fox, Disney said that Deadpool would remain unchanged, and we recently found out that the upcoming sequel will be rated R. But we also got the first plot teaser for Deadpool 3, which made us realize that Ryan Reynolds & co. will have to somehow fix a significant plot hole. And prevent another one.

MOVIES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO