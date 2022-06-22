Police blotter 6-22-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Antonious Johnson, 27, of Tucson, Arizona, for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Hutchins Drive.

Adrian C. Martinez, 40, of Maple Way on misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order and property destruction (less than $1,000) at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Lincolnway.

Michelle L. Peoples, 41, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor possession/use of methamphetamine and unlawful entry onto property at 10 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.

Sonny R. Gutierrez, 32, of Farthing Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:05 a.m. Monday at his residence.

Alfredo Sanchez, 31, of Hot Springs Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 3 a.m. Sunday at his residence.

Cory J. Valenta, 37, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Snyder Avenue.

Edgar Hayes, 60, of Oxford Drive for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of McComb Avenue.

Shannon R. Vankirk, 47, of Hynds Boulevard for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 8:08 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.

Gavin G. Schaible, 36, of Spirit Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:58 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Michael M. Syracuse, 68, of Western Hills Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for simple assault and assault (battery) at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 19th Street and Warren Avenue.

Joshua D. Wallace, 31, of 17th Street for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property and possession of marijuana at 12 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.

Bradley E. Weiss, 41, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:50 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Ashley M. McGill, 34, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Lailahni K. Nevarez, 28, of Tate Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:41 p.m. Monday at her residence.

Terrance N. Thomas, 47, of West College Drive for felony failure to register as a sex offender and on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 4:22 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Brandyn M. Farley, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County at 3:35 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.

John F. Lewis III, 44, of Avenue B-6 for felony failure to register as a sex offender (subsequent violation) at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.

Michelle Sanchez, 27, of Sabrina Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Hot Springs Avenue.

Joshua E. Smith, 40, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.

Carlos L. Givhan, 43, of Hynds Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 9 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Joelontay Larry-Najera, 27, of Thornton, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, for failure to comply with probation at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.

Justin J. Walter, 32, of East Riding Club Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Factor Lane.

Wayne L. Schmidt, 41, of Gordon Road on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Carlos L. Salazar, 35, of King Court on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Christopher D. Nelson Jr., 48, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

James W. Bryant, 49, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine at 3:18 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of the Interstate 80 Service Road.

Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Shane M. Hescox, 43, of Emmett, Idaho, for misdemeanor DUI (second in 10 years), failure to drive vehicle within single lane, possession of a controlled substance (plant form, less than 3 oz.), no valid driver’s license, no auto insurance (first offense) and failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle at 11:35 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 359 on eastbound I-80.

Abby M. Morillon, 24, of Murray Road for misdemeanor DUI, open container (first offense) and speeding (60 mph in 40 mph zone) at 11:43 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Evans Avenue and Fifth Street.