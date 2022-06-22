NJ Drops Social Security Card Requirement to Get a REAL ID

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Friday directing all state departments and agencies to review all statutes, rules, and regulations to identify actions that may be taken to determine whether, and in what manner, firearms may be carried, displayed, or otherwise regulated. This includes the...
Gov. Phil Murphy vowed to push for legislation to ban guns from "sensitive places" after the Supreme Court weakened N.J.'s concealed carry law.
Now before you read too deeply into this, no, there isn't any gas station currently at $3 per gallon. But that did get you excited at first, which directly makes the point as to why this is a problem. After gas prices skyrocketed to $5 per gallon over the past...
TRENTON – New Jersey’s laws limiting the carrying of guns in public aren’t fully voided by Thursday’s Supreme Court decision striking down a similar New York law, but it’s now clear the system is vulnerable to a court challenge and will undergo changes. New Jersey...
Advocates and service providers are protesting a proposal that could change the way people with disabilities in Pennsylvania hire day-to-day help. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports. (Original air-date: 6/22/22)
Auto insurance reform legislation that sponsors say is needed to help victims of crashes would force more than a million New Jersey drivers to pay hundreds of dollars more each year in premiums, opponents warn. A bill that cleared a key state Senate committee Monday would require drivers in the...
With a little more than a week until New Jersey state lawmakers must pass this year’s budget, some Republican lawmakers said their proposals for tax relief haven’t been considered by a Democratic-leaning legislature. And some have even suggested that they’ve been shut out of the process almost entirely....
The pitch could have been made for tourists to vacation in New Jersey, or for businesses to settle here. And Gov. Phil Murphy was a chief salesman. But this was a presentation to a purely political audience — the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee — as Murphy and state Democratic Chair LeRoy Jones Jr. on Thursday made their case to add New Jersey to 2024′s early presidential primary states.
Former Passaic Country Surrogate Bernice Toledo has been barred from public employment in New Jersey after a judge determined she falsified a judgment to improperly appointment the administration of an estate to a longtime friend. Toledo was charged Aug. 26, 2021, with fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records that had...
WASHINGTON — The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) and the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police (NJ FOP) won a lawsuit this week against the state of New Jersey. The suit claimed New Jersey violated federal standards set in the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA). The federal...
How bad are gas prices in New Jersey? So bad that we will probably not heed President Biden's call for a gas tax holiday. As Eric Scott writes on New Jersey 101.5: "Despite multiple efforts proposed by lawmakers, Gov. Phil Murphy has steadfastly refused to support suspending New Jersey's gas tax. He has said any such tax suspension should come from the federal government."
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey will “fully protect” abortion rights of women, including those visiting from states where the procedure is banned, in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “Today the United States Supreme Court clarified in no...
According to The Office of the Attorney General, there is technically no law that specifically states the act of eating while driving in New Jersey is illegal. But (and this is a big but), it is listed as a type of distracted driving, which comes with penalties. Per The Office...
Eight New Jersey counties are among the 50 most at risk nationally for a housing price downturn as the formerly scorching hot real estate market cools due to factors such a underwater mortgages, foreclosures and affordability, according to a firm that collects real estate data. Bergen, Camden, Gloucester, Essex, Ocean,...
The Frum Lakewood woman whose photo was published last year on the Asbury Park Press website alongside a caption considered by many to be racist and misogynistic, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, Gustavo Martinez – the reporter who took the photo, the paper’s parent company Gannett and several editors who are employed at the paper, TLS has learned.
New Jersey on Friday reported 2,538 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests and 14 new confirmed deaths as the transmission risk remains high in four counties, down from seven a week ago. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed cases was 2,051 on Friday, down 9% from a week ago, and down 48%...
On Wednesdays, I dive into the conversation with the largest-in-the-state audience and see if there are problems facing average New Jerseyans that I can help solve. We've been doing this for some time and we've learned a lot of what Jerseyans consider the top problems in our state. Here are...
Gov. Phil Murphy, most of the New Jersey congressional delegation and abortion advocates are outraged by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn its Roe v. Wade precedent that had protected abortion rights for decades. The decision was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents and a conservative...
