ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NJ Drops Social Security Card Requirement to Get a REAL ID

By P. Kenneth Burns
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission says you no longer...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#Social Security Card#Nj
NJ.com

Murphy tells Dems ‘we will not let you down’ if they give N.J. early 2024 presidential primary

The pitch could have been made for tourists to vacation in New Jersey, or for businesses to settle here. And Gov. Phil Murphy was a chief salesman. But this was a presentation to a purely political audience — the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee — as Murphy and state Democratic Chair LeRoy Jones Jr. on Thursday made their case to add New Jersey to 2024′s early presidential primary states.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
police1.com

FLEOA, FOP win LEOSA lawsuit against state of New Jersey

WASHINGTON — The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) and the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police (NJ FOP) won a lawsuit this week against the state of New Jersey. The suit claimed New Jersey violated federal standards set in the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA). The federal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Gas exec refutes reasoning why we can’t pump our own gas in NJ

How bad are gas prices in New Jersey? So bad that we will probably not heed President Biden's call for a gas tax holiday. As Eric Scott writes on New Jersey 101.5: "Despite multiple efforts proposed by lawmakers, Gov. Phil Murphy has steadfastly refused to support suspending New Jersey's gas tax. He has said any such tax suspension should come from the federal government."
TRAFFIC
thelakewoodscoop.com

NEW: Jewish Lakewood Woman Targeted In Asbury Park Press Racist Photo Caption Sues Paper, Others

The Frum Lakewood woman whose photo was published last year on the Asbury Park Press website alongside a caption considered by many to be racist and misogynistic, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, Gustavo Martinez – the reporter who took the photo, the paper’s parent company Gannett and several editors who are employed at the paper, TLS has learned.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top 4 issues that are making New Jerseyans angry

On Wednesdays, I dive into the conversation with the largest-in-the-state audience and see if there are problems facing average New Jerseyans that I can help solve. We've been doing this for some time and we've learned a lot of what Jerseyans consider the top problems in our state. Here are...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy