Federal Gas Tax Holiday Is Coming To New York

The country is currently dealing with a shortage of pilots. Because of that, some major airlines are having to cut service to some cities. It's strange how there are so many shortages these days and most of them can be traced back to the pandemic. In the instance of pilots, when the country went into lockdown, people were obviously traveling less. It was a lot less. Sometimes flights were taking off with just a handful of people on them. Obviously, when there aren't as many tickets being purchased, fewer flights can take off. If there are fewer flights, there's not as much work to go around. Airlines began to cut back on staff to save money. They offered many pilots packages to retire early.

