Economy

Federal Gas Tax Holiday Is Coming To New York

By Dave Fields
 3 days ago
It looks like President Biden has made up his mind and this afternoon will call on Congress to implement a national gas tax holiday. On Monday the President stated that we would decide by this Friday on wheter to call for a National gas tax holiday. Currently here in...

Jay Karb
3d ago

Brandon cuts the throat of our energy independence on day one and now offers bandaids a year and a half later? BRILLIANT 🖕. See ya at the Midterms!!

3
4QBiden
3d ago

Oh boy , that $30 saving over 3 months will totally change NOTHING ! The problem with Bidens economy is MUCH BIGGER

4
