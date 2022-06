BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The board of directors at O’Brien House has appointed Emily George Tilley as the new executive director. “Emily Tilley demonstrated the highest degree of understanding and knowledge related to the needs of the organization, and most importantly, is passionate about the needs of its clients,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors Jessica Guinn Johnson.

