ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Ceramics from Cheyenne artists on display at LCCC

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O77Zc_0gIKZQnE00

A ceramic art show featuring work from artists with Laramie County Community College connections will be on display from now through July 31 at the Esther and John Clay Fine Arts Gallery.

The “Summer Collective,” featuring art from Tamara Rodgers and T.J. Storer, will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 1, at which the artists will be available to speak with guests.

The show and reception are free.

Both Rodgers and Storer are LCCC graduates who, in addition to providing art for the public in the exhibit, are working with current students to teach and inspire the creation of art.

“LCCC tends to focus on programs providing success; that we have graduates that go on to succeed,” said LCCC art instructor Ron Medina. “By participating in the LCCC Visiting Artist Summer series, both Tamara and T.J. have brought their professionalism and artistry into the classroom to share with our students.”

Rodgers is the owner of Silver Sage Ceramics in Cheyenne, where she and her husband teach art classes, and is also an adjunct photography instructor at LCCC. She said her and Storer’s art, though in the same medium, display different approaches.

“T.J. and I are very different ceramists,” Rodgers said. “I do a lot of graphics and textures and more functional (art), whereas his is more sculptural. It’s the same material with completely different interpretations.”

Storer, who works as a plumber by day, teaches Life Enrichment art courses at LCCC. The pots on display in the ceramics exhibit are the result of his work in the last year, featuring mostly high glazes and emphasizing his focus on surface design.

“I’ve always been a three-dimensional person,” Storer said. “I really like the process and enjoy the clay.”

“(Artists should) explore all the different methods and techniques, learning as much as you can,” Rodgers said. “Then decide what you like, what really draws you in, and practice and practice and practice. … You can do it – don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t. There are art jobs, even if you have to create it yourself.”

For more information about LCCC’s Communication and Creative Arts Pathway, visit lccc.wy.edu/pathways.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Superday 2022 Saturday, June 25 At Lions Park

The 40th annual Cheyenne Superday is slated for Saturday, June 25 at Lions Park. Superday is a long-time Cheyenne tradition, celebrating the upcoming month of July as National Parks and Recreation Month. In the words of a news release, the event is. ''hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Duchess’ Nagle Warren Mansion In Cheyenne Prepares For Grand Reopening

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jas Barbe can remember driving away from Cheyenne a little less than 50 years ago in his 1972 green Chevy Vega with his middle finger in the air, cursing everyone and everything in the state. He would never come back to...
county17.com

Boot Hill to host Godines family fundraiser July 16

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Boot Hill Legendary Nightclub will host a fundraiser at 6 p.m. July 16 for the Godines family. Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are $25 or a generous donation, according to the event flyer. There will be a silent auction and a cash bar too. More than...
GILLETTE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Summer Rolls On! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend

This week felt like it buzzed by. I'm ok with that. We have a lot to do this weekend. It's going to be another one for the books with live music and festivals happening all weekend. Shout out to the City of Cheyenne for setting a lot of this stuff up. Are you not entertained! Sorry, I'll settle down. Let's take a look at what we have going on this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
County
Laramie County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Entertainment
capcity.news

Wyoming’s first ‘Fit Park’ to launch July 7 in Cheyenne with event featuring food trucks, door prizes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming will kick off the opening of the state’s first “Fit Park” next month with a launch event in Cheyenne. The facility — an outdoor gym featuring various pieces of exercise equipment — will be officially dedicated with an event starting at 5 p.m. July 7 at Holliday Park on Morrie Avenue, per an AARP release Tuesday afternoon. The event will feature door prizes, food trucks and music for those in attendance.
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Cheyenne girls bring home two Little Miss Wyoming Titles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After four days of competition, Brinley Palmer and Aurora Catrina Soto brought home state titles in the Little Miss and Tot Miss categories for the Little Miss Wyoming State Pageant. Brinley and Aurora took part in several competitions against other girls from across the state, winning...
Laramie Live

Another Popular Laramie Restaurant is Temporarily Closing

As we are just in the first 'official' days of summer, there have already been a couple of closures for restaurants in Laramie. It was just yesterday that a popular spot near the University of Wyoming announced it would be shutting its doors (at least for now), but another popular spot located in downtown Laramie will be closing down for the time being.
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming High Schools Move Toward Replacing Grass With Artificial Turf

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the mid-1960s, more and more sports teams have made the decision to replace grass fields with artificial turf. The fields require less maintenance, and an argument can be made that the surface is friendlier to players, resulting in fewer sports injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Ceramic Art#Photography#Lccc#Storer#The Lccc Visiting Artist#Silver Sage Ceramics
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Update on Lincolnway inferno

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two buildings caught on fire at 711 Lincolnway on Tuesday. The call was made to Cheyenne Fire and Rescue at 11:51am, with first responders arriving on scene at 11:57. A home caught on fire, with one man inside. Cheyenne Fire and Rescue Chief Kopper...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The city wants public comment on annexing county pockets

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you don’t like the condition of your roads or are still on a septic system within the city limits, you could be in a county pocket. The City of Cheyenne council will have public comment at noon on Friday about county pocket annexation.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
lingleguide.com

Busy day for Goshen County first responders

LINGLE – Tuesday afternoon proved to be a busy day for area first responders. The Lingle Volunteer Fire Department was paged Tuesday afternoon to a brush fire on the west side of Highway 157, north of the North Platte River. Fire crews from Lingle, Fort Laramie, Torrington, Veteran and...
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS: Strong Thundershowers Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some strong thundershowers on Friday, with a wet weekend likely ahead. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here is the 7 day forecast for southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. Increasing chances...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Game & Fish Implements Partial Fire Ban in Platte County

In conjunction with the fire ban issued by the Board of Platte County Commissioners Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a partial fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within the county, effective immediately. Affected areas include Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area as...
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Downtown Laramie Evacuated After Man Said He Planted Bombs And Was Going To Shoot People

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An anonymous man who claimed to be armed with a large rifle announced he had planted bombs in downtown Laramie on Tuesday forcing evacuation of downtown Laramie. But local police believe the suspect was involved in a bad prank. Downtown Laramie...
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Quarter Size Hail Possible Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms which may include winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible in southeast Wyoming this afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday:. ''Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy