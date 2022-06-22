Loving Sharon at the Club rather then the gym!!

I've been watching soaps off and on for nearly fifty years, and up to a month ago only watched Doctors regularly as I am a fan of how soaps used to be - more realistic and down to earth and occasionally fun (although it isn't perfect either by any means). I couldn't be bothered with all the serial killer stuff, and the 'sinkhole' type nonsense. I keep up with what is happening in Corrie (although only watch occasionally) because I grew up with it in the 70s and 80s and it still feels like family, although I detest what it has become. I never really got on with Eastenders although I watched it for a couple of years way back at the very beginning. Loved 80s Brookside, and quite liked 70s to 90s Emmerdale, followed the Aussie ones when I was an 80s teenager. So I really thought I was done with trying anything new again. But for the last month I have been watching another soap again, and I can't believe how good it is, and how unexpected that is to find. I thought I would follow the hype and have a look at the 'royal visit' episode of Eastenders on 2nd June this year, and I have stayed. I know this may be a blip, and it could all change again next week, but it has been a complete revelation. As a 'classic' soap person I can't believe how much it is like soaps of old, while still being new, and deserves credit for going down this road however temporarily it might be. What I'm wondering is, how common or likely today is it for viewers to start a new soap, or return to one they haven't watched for years? We keep hearing that soap is dead or dying, but is this because people don't want to watch soaps, or because they think the existing ones are terrible? It would never have been on my radar to try Eastenders but for the royal visit idea, so well done to whoever thought of that and organised it. I'm not saying it is perfect, and as I said I'm fully aware it could all turn again at any time, but the last four weeks starting 2nd June have been the nearest thing I've seen to classic soap for many many years - so credit where it is due.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO