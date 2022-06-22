ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loving Sharon at the Club rather then the gym!!

By Soapfan2021
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Letitia Dean is really glowing at the moment and the interaction with others at the club recently is really putting her centre stage !. It’s great to see her at the Club rather then the gym - I hope the writers make it a permanent...

forums.digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Maddy Hill has quit her role as Nancy Carter yet again!. This is good for Zack, hated her bringing him down. Ok we need Lee or Johnny back full time ASAP. Absolutely gutted to the core. Nancy and the fabulous Maddy Hill was the only reason I started watching Eastenders again. I, for one, will really miss her!
"Oi, it's me Kat.. the good time that was had by all, but that's the past cos I'm Phil's woman now, 'ead of the Mitchell Clan and runner of his businesses. Actually it's nice to be free of the Slaters lately, Jean has been a handful and now her ex Harvey has been beaten up by our latest rival, but we all know that my Phil would crush Jonah like a bug, if he wasn't in Prison 🙄, cause Sharon has to go running to Phil every time something is happening.
With the upcoming spoilers of Phil's storyline, it does feel like they are setting up for Grant Mitchel to return to save the day again, with Sharon, Sam, Kat and Shirley underestimating how dangerous Jonah actually is and upcoming spoilers indicating about. I hope you're right, Ross Kemp is what...
I noticed it was written on Tasha's face how bruised her stupid ego was when it became obvious Jay was not going to pick her when he was the new guy and she looked pretty reluctant hugging Andrew when he stupidly was cool with her after that initial steer clear sign!
Letitia Dean
I like to mention Max. Why are we seeing so much of him. I preferred it when they never changed his head. EEastenders, Ben Mitchell and the Carters mainly Mick and Linda. 1000% bloody Ben Mitchell. No idea why. EE - Jean, callum, kat, kim, dotty, mick, Janine, i don't...
Previously... on Love Island... - Ekin-Su originally responded calmly to Jay informing her he wanted to get to know Paige, though her accepting mood didn't last long. - Paige broke down in tears as she feared Jacques' feelings were not genuine as he said he was happy with her getting to know Jay.
The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
Do people think Sharon's story is going to be revisited? As I recall, when she left she vowed to Harvey as he went down that she would carry on the criminal empire... But that seems an odd thing to leave dangling - a gangland boss just "out there" in Weatherfield! (I was actually surprised she wasn't somehow caught in the crossfire and killed off, although I was glad she wasn't.)
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
Good evening Emmerdale fans. It's been a lovely summer this week. Let's hope that isn't the last for this year. There isn't much in the way of spoilers for tonight's episode so I assume there isn't much happening, (how unusual is that?. Meanwhile, David hides his money problems from Victoria.
Right at the end of this evenings Look North, a tearful presenter has just broke the news that they had just been informed that Harry had very suddenly died. Tributes will be paid next week. My thoughts go out to those close to him. Richardcoulter wrote: ». Right at the...
Does a crown filling feel natural after a while?. I had a partial crown fitted yesterday and it feels like my teeth don't clench properly in order to chew, is this normal?. The dentist told me that it will ease up after a while and to inform them if it doesn't settle. It's uncomfortable because my teeth don't close properly due to the obstruction of this metal filling. I read that it can take weeks to settle, what does "settle" even mean in the context of a crown?.
Which EastEnders returns did you get excited about most?. 1. Melanie Owen - my favourite character of all time, when the news was announced that she was returning I was so excited and her return and exit were fantastic. 2. Ruby Allen - funnily enough, I always really liked Ruby’s...
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has teased that "some devastating news will hit Albert Square" next month. New teaser spoilers released for early next month have pinpointed Phil Mitchell as the one to watch, as he faces his biggest challenge to date. Phil (Steve McFadden) is currently in prison but will...
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders actor James Farrar has paid an emotional tribute to departing co-star Maddy Hill following her exit. The actress' character Nancy Carter bowed out of Albert Square in last night's (June 23) episode after the breakdown of the relationship between her and James' character Zack Hudson. Taking...
I've been watching soaps off and on for nearly fifty years, and up to a month ago only watched Doctors regularly as I am a fan of how soaps used to be - more realistic and down to earth and occasionally fun (although it isn't perfect either by any means). I couldn't be bothered with all the serial killer stuff, and the 'sinkhole' type nonsense. I keep up with what is happening in Corrie (although only watch occasionally) because I grew up with it in the 70s and 80s and it still feels like family, although I detest what it has become. I never really got on with Eastenders although I watched it for a couple of years way back at the very beginning. Loved 80s Brookside, and quite liked 70s to 90s Emmerdale, followed the Aussie ones when I was an 80s teenager. So I really thought I was done with trying anything new again. But for the last month I have been watching another soap again, and I can't believe how good it is, and how unexpected that is to find. I thought I would follow the hype and have a look at the 'royal visit' episode of Eastenders on 2nd June this year, and I have stayed. I know this may be a blip, and it could all change again next week, but it has been a complete revelation. As a 'classic' soap person I can't believe how much it is like soaps of old, while still being new, and deserves credit for going down this road however temporarily it might be. What I'm wondering is, how common or likely today is it for viewers to start a new soap, or return to one they haven't watched for years? We keep hearing that soap is dead or dying, but is this because people don't want to watch soaps, or because they think the existing ones are terrible? It would never have been on my radar to try Eastenders but for the royal visit idea, so well done to whoever thought of that and organised it. I'm not saying it is perfect, and as I said I'm fully aware it could all turn again at any time, but the last four weeks starting 2nd June have been the nearest thing I've seen to classic soap for many many years - so credit where it is due.
The Lazarus Project spoilers follow. Sky Max's gripping new eight-part drama The Lazarus Project explores the concept of erasing mass extinction by going back in time – can it be done?. It follows app developer George (I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu), whose life seems to be going rather...
Thank you very much for your patience but the semi finals are finally here!. Brutal but only two from each round will go through to the final so it is now only one half vote each. Two of the fourth place songs in Quarter Finals 4 & 5 were tied...
