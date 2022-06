ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is under fire for his connection to the manufacturer of the gun used in last month’s mass murder at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Joined by members of the Democratic Party of Georgia Thursday, a group of parents gathered at Ormond-Grant Park to call on the Republican governor to return the more than $50,000 they say his campaign received from Daniel Defense and its CEO. Daniel Defense in southeast Georgia is the manufacturer of the gun that the 18-year-old shooter used to kill 19 children and two teachers.

