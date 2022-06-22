Melvin James

Graveside services for Corene Cabaniss, 79, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Clinton Cemetery. She was born April 6, 1943 in Pittsburg. She died June 26, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

CLINTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO