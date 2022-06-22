Melvin James

Graveside services for Corene Cabaniss, 79, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Clinton Cemetery. She was born April 6, 1943 in Pittsburg. She died June 26, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
- From Butler to Germany – Klein sacrificed much for his country. - Reds Track and Field hosting throws clinic tomorrow at CHS. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Comments / 0