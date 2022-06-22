ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

PHOTOS: Walkout rambler in Cannon Falls for sale

cannonfallsbeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful five bedroom and three bath walkout rambler is on a lovely lot in Oxford Estates. The main level hosts the laundry/mudroom, kitchen, dining area, a three season...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Rambler on over 2 acres for sale in River Falls

Looking for main level living? This rambler in River Falls has three bedrooms and the laundry room on the main floor. Other amenities a newer roof, smart siding, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, in-floor heating on both levels, a double sided fireplace and a private owner's suite.
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

As gas prices continue to surge ahead of summer holidays, Minnesota marinas navigate pain at the pump

BAYPORT, Minn. -- As Minnesota's average price for gasoline maintains a price near $4.75 a gallon heading into the heart of summer, marinas along the St. Croix River are averaging prices up to $2 more."What we thought might be highs last year are considered low this year," said Kori Derrick-Cisewski, the Bayport Marina Association's general manager. Derrick-Cisewski says an early procurement of the marina's gas for the season means they're able to sell it for $5.69 a gallon. Up the road, she says other marinas are forced to charge a dollar more. Still, the high prices are already leaving their...
BAYPORT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Cannon Falls, MN
Business
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Mass planned for farm

Archdiocesan Rural Life Sunday 2022 is coming to Cannon Falls on Sunday, June 26. Mass at 1:30 p.m. will be celebrated by Archbishop Bernard Hebda at the Jack and Debby Lorentz Family Farm, 12670 270th St. E. in Cannon Falls. The event is hosted by St. Pius V Catholic Church.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Kristen Walters

Popular Minnesota restaurant closing at the end of June

A popular restaurant in Minnesota is closing its doors for good at the end of the month after serving customers for over seven years. The Sheridan Room restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is shuttering at the end of the month, joining a long list of restaurants that have closed in recent months.
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bear spotted crossing Highway 20

Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
CANNON FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Walkout Rambler#Oxford#Bedrooms
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Gets Taste of Minnesota State Fair

The good stuff of the Minnesota State Fair has arrived in New Hope. The Hy-Vee grocery store in New Hope is hosting a sampling of State Fair favorites. Food trucks set up in the store parking lot, offering mini doughnuts, corndogs, cheese curds, French fries, fresh-squeezed lemonade and even deep-fried Oreos.
NEW HOPE, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
Hastings Star Gazette

10,000 steps a day for 3 years … Hastings woman keeps amazing pace

Health trends are constantly ebbing and flowing. One fitness routine that has never gone out of style and is seeing an uptick in participation is recreational walking. With the increasing popularity of fitness-tracking applications and technology, it has never been easier to set and track daily physical activity goals. Still,...
HASTINGS, MN
103.9 The Doc

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Minnesota

Mendota Heights rolls out new tool to catch speeders

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- If you think you can speed through Mendota Heights unnoticed, think again. You might even get a letter in the mail to prove it.Digital meters along Marie Avenue West tell drivers their speed, as does Tom Hastings from his driveway. Thirty miles per hour is a pace he'd prefer, but doesn't always see."This is a racetrack sometimes, 50-60 [mph]," Hastings said. His concerns, and that of his neighbors, are something the police department knows well."In Mendota Heights we get a lot of complaints, like that one, regarding traffic," said Capt. Wayne Wegener, as a car sped past...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Andy Althoff joins bank

Andy Althoff has joined Community Resource Bank as the vice president for commercial and residential lending and branch manager of the Cannon Falls location. Most recently, Althoff was a mortgage lender with Merchants Bank, Northfield, where he has served since 2014. Althoff was born and raised in Cannon Falls and...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass."Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts."You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Family leaving on mission

A longtime resident and 2007 Cannon Falls High School graduate is giving up the traditional lifestyle and hitting the road to embrace an uncertain, sacrificial, life-changing adventure. Sarah Petron Horvath and her husband, Chris, a Randolph alumni, both felt God calling them to reclaim America’s family dynamics with their four...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

Hot, dry weather causes low water levels on Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the weather gets hot, people flock to Charlie's on Prior for food and fun just steps from the water. "We have our dockers who can help (boaters) bring coolers out or bring trash in and it's a great way to get out on the lake and trust your boat is safe," manager Kyle Nordling told FOX 9.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Boy dies in motorcycle crash in Rochester

A boy of an unknown age died in a Rochester motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Police said the crash involving a motorcycle and car happened just before 1 p.m., near the CMX Chateau movie theater in the area of East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast. The driver of...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy