Guilford Center for Children (GCC) has started initial conversations with town stakeholders to discuss possibilities of growth in its GCC Early Education program for Guilford’s youngest citizens. GCC has seen the need to expand in its ever-growing waitlist and is looking into all possibilities on how to accept more families. GCC currently has a waitlist for September 2022 that could fill four additional classrooms. In addition to the need to physically expand classroom space,GCC will need to hire qualified and dedicated staff.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO