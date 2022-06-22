ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Mary J. Blige announces “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” this fall

By Staff
coast1045.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary J. Blige, took to Twitter to announce her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ tour. Mary’s tweet read: “Good Morning Gorgeous! I’m hitting the road with @EllaMai and @QueenNaija for the Good Morning...

www.coast1045.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

BET Awards 2022: How Mary J. Blige Keeps Her Boots On Our Necks

Mary J. Blige, the legendary Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, is nominated for "Best R&B/Pop Artist" at the BET Awards 2022. Always a trendsetter, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer has become known for the boots she pairs with her ensembles on stage and off. Before the show airs June 26th, and while we beg for a designer to give her a boot line, let’s take a look back at some of her best looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim And More To Take The Stage For Diddy Tribute At The 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, Love (or whatever other aliases you have for him) will be receiving his biggest bouquet of flowers this weekend at the 2022 BET Awards. On Friday (June 24), BET announced the star-studded lineup set to take the stage alongside Diddy for a tribute performance as he receives the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. The artists include Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir. The ensemble of musical acts will speak to Diddy’s decades of...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Eminem and Snoop Dogg reconnect on surprise new single, ‘From The D 2 The LBC’

Eminem and Snoop transform into Bored Ape avatars in the music video for their joint new single ‘From The D 2 The LBC’. Eminem revealed the surprise collaboration on social media. “Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg you know we had to make a movie!” he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a link to the song.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
Person
Ella Mai
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Tidal Announces New Beyonce Album 'Renaissance'

Tidal, the music streaming service founded by a slew of artists including Jay Z and Beyonce, announced via Twitter the title and release date of Beyonce’s next studio album, "Renaissance." Set to come out on July 29, this is her first album to be released since "Lemonade," which dropped in 2016.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" & Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Cause Fans To Draw Comparisons

Our favorites are switching things up for Summer 2022 and reactions are wide-ranging. Drake delivered his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, and to say the OVO hitmaker faced a barrage of pushback is an understatement. There were those who defended the project by giving musical takes and citing Drizzy's inspiration as well as offering that this is a new era for the rapper, and fans are now drawing sonic similarities to Beyoncé's new single, "Break My Soul."
MUSIC
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Talks Being Compared To Jay-Z, Diddy, And DMXBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hologic#Amex
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Discusses Mental Health In Rap & Praises Westside Boogie

Eminem recently called into SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning where he spoke about mental health in hip-hop and took time to praise Westside Boogie's new album, More Black Superheroes. “I think that’s one of the great things about rap music is that you know, you could put so much...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Fans Blast Normani For Working With Chris Brown in New Music Video

A cameo in Chris Brown’s newest video “We (We Embrace”)” has created controversy among the 26-year-old ‘Wild SIde’ singer and her fans on whether she should be working with Chris Brown due to his abusive past. In the music video which debuted on Tuesday, Normani and Chris show the two in a sensual dance and sharing a passionate underwater kiss while swimming fully clothed in a pool. Fans were quick to criticize Normani for supporting 33-year-old Brown by agreeing to do the project with him, on Instagram describing working on the video as a “Surreal moment 🥺 thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books.” Although she received hi-praise from fans and her peers including Lala, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane. But the majority of the comments were from fans who were not so supportive and bashed Normani for choosing to collaborate with Breezy.
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

BET Awards Adds Lil Wayne To Performance Lineup, Announces Pre-Show Acts Saucy Santana, Victoria Monét, And More

Click here to read the full article. For culture’s biggest night, Lil Wayne is returning to the stage. Weezy joins the stacked list of previously announced BET Awards performers that include Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Muni Long, Doechii, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Ella Mai and Givēon. Taking the televised pre-show stage, hosted by Terrance J, will be Victoria Monét, Saucy Santana, Capella Grey, Juvenile, Fast Life Yungstaz, and Pheelz. Affion Crockett, fresh off hosting Martin: The Reunion, will helm the BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show.More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim And More To...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy