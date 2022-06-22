Mary J. Blige announces “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” this fall

Click here to read the full article. For culture’s biggest night, Lil Wayne is returning to the stage. Weezy joins the stacked list of previously announced BET Awards performers that include Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Muni Long, Doechii, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Ella Mai and Givēon.
Taking the televised pre-show stage, hosted by Terrance J, will be Victoria Monét, Saucy Santana, Capella Grey, Juvenile, Fast Life Yungstaz, and Pheelz. Affion Crockett, fresh off hosting Martin: The Reunion, will helm the BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show.More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim And More To...
Comments / 0