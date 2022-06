It seems New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury is not too happy with one of his star players. An article by The Athletic's Arthur Staple, in which he takes a player-by-player look at who's staying and who's going in the offseason for the Blueshirts, he states Drury was "vocally unhappy" with Artemi Panarin's play in the postseason. Staple put Panarin in the category of "Staying, but for how long?"

