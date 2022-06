American motorists are getting some minor relief, with gasoline prices registering their first weekly drop in more than two months amid declining oil prices and a dip in consumer demand."Oil really tumbled today — the market is so headline-driven," Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for auto club AAA, which tracks fuel costs, said on Friday. "There is a lot of worry about global recessions, which will cause a big slowdown." The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas stood on Monday fell to $4.98, down from an even $5 on Friday, three days after hitting its all-time peak of nearly...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO