Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Man rescues wayward ducklings from storm drain outside Cincinnati Zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CINCINNATI — A man’s heartwarming act of kindness for wayward ducklings outside an Ohio zoo was caught on camera.

According to WLWT, Mariah Couch was leaving the Cincinnati Zoo around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she spotted a group of people surrounding a storm drain. She soon learned that ducklings had fallen into the sewer while walking with their mother, she wrote on Facebook.

Although a zoo employee was going to seek help, one man decided to take matters into his own hands, jumping into the drain himself to retrieve the ducklings, Couch told WLWT.

“This man went in to go and get them,” Couch wrote in part in her Facebook post, which included a video of the moment. “That was so sweet to witness!!”

The 43-second clip shows the ducklings dashing to their mother as soon as the man lifts them to the surface, WLWT reported.

As of Wednesday morning, the Facebook video had been viewed nearly 500 times.

