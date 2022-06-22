This haunted Scottish castle in the Tenderloin is one of San Francisco’s most unique dive bars
This bar's storied history includes haggis, a cageless parrot and The...www.sfgate.com
This bar's storied history includes haggis, a cageless parrot and The...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 1