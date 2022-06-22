ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

This haunted Scottish castle in the Tenderloin is one of San Francisco’s most unique dive bars

By Stuart Schuffman
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This bar's storied history includes haggis, a cageless parrot and The...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Tecate, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
KTVU FOX 2

Miniature house mysteriously appears in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO - A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irvine Welsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Dive Bars#Tenderloin#Edinburgh Castle#Food Drink#Scottish#Motorola Razr
oaklandside.org

Photos: A new annual block party kicks off in deep East Oakland

Over the Juneteenth weekend, 90th Avenue in East Oakland hosted the first annual East Oakland Futures Fest, an afro-futurist-themed block party with food, art, and music performances. A portion of the avenue was commemorated by the city as “Scraperbike Way,” and a new sign was unveiled to mark the designation....
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
climaterwc.com

San Mateo’s Central Park Music Series starts tonight

The 2022 Central Park Music Series in San Mateo starts Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue during the same hours every Thursday through Aug. 11. The reggae band Native Elements will kick off the free concert series tonight. Along with live music, the concert series will...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy