ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘When thunder roars, go indoors’: Tips to help you protect yourself from lightning strikes

By Amanda Holly
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pb7Pq_0gIKUAWX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — National Lightning Safety Week is underway and runs through June 25.

Lightning is an underrated killer, which is especially scary for Floridians, being that the state is the lightning capitol of the country in terms of density.

When a thunderstorm is in the area, it is not safe to be outside. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles or more away from the nearest rain drop. A “bolt from the blue” are lightning strikes that seem to appear out of the blue sky, but in reality, they originate from a nearby storm, even if you can’t see it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GL1en_0gIKUAWX00

Always remember these phrases, “when thunder roars, go indoors,” or “see a flash, dash inside.”

To calculate how far a bolt struck from your location, use the five second per mile rule. As soon as you see a flash of lightning, begin counting until you hear the thunder. Every five seconds equals one mile. For example, if you count 15 seconds between when you see the lighting and hear the thunder, that bolt struck three miles away from you. If there is less than five seconds in between the two, the lighting was less than one mile away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPhh6_0gIKUAWX00

Keep in mind that sound dissipates as it travels outward from the source. This means that if you never end up hearing the thunder…it just means the lighting was more than 10 miles away. The term ‘heat lightning’ is often used to describe this phenomena. There is no such thing as lightning caused by heat, it is strictly a thunderstorm much farther away from your location producing lightning but it is too far for the sound the travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8A9m_0gIKUAWX00

From 2006 to 2018, outdoor activities with the most deaths included fishing, walking on the beach, camping, farming, boating, etc. When separated by gender, 80% of fatality victims were male and just 20% were female. This number is likely skewed due to a higher number of males participating in outdoor activities in general.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WINJo_0gIKUAWX00

The number of lightning fatalities has come down in the past 50 years due to awareness and practicing lightning safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv7y9_0gIKUAWX00

The most important thing you can do to protect yourself if to take cover at the first sign of lightning or sound of thunder. Move inside a sturdy structure but avoid plumbing and water usage. Avoid using electronics and stay away from windows and off porches.

Do not lean on concrete walls either as electricity can travel through any metal in the walls like rebar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Numerous afternoon storms this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite slightly lower humidity this morning, there’s plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and rain chances will be high today. A few isolated showers are possible along the coast this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms will begin to pop up mainly after 1:00 p.m. and push […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida restaurant owner finds $10K inside forgotten purse

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida restaurant owner is a reminder that there are good people everywhere. Lucy Rodriguez owns AutentiKa Mexican Grille in Panama City Beach. This past weekend, she came across a bag someone left in the restaurant. She opened the bag to look for contact information for the owner when […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
WMAZ

Person in Florida airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
EAST LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Heat Lightning#Plumbing#Floridians
cltampa.com

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts will open three new locations in Tampa Bay

The doughnut competition in the Tampa Bay area is getting little steeper ( and sweeter.) According to a press release from Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-based dessert franchise plans to open three Tampa Bay storefronts over the next few years. A whopping 350 locations throughout Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado and...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $5,000 a week for life playing Lottery scratch-off game

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman got lucky playing the $5,000 a Week for Life scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, Dominique Ryman, of Glen Saint Mary in Baker County, chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $260,000 a year for 25 years.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida Trooper saved by passersby during violent traffic stop

FLORIDA — A Florida Highway Patrol officer was rescued by a number of passersby after he was punched within the face during a traffic stop. Dash digital camera video despatched in by the FHP confirmed the scuffle between the trooper and 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado. Troopers mentioned he was...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy