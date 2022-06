Denver Mayor Michael Hancock fired off a terse message to a Douglas County Commissioner who had threatened to seize one of the city's most beloved mountain parks: hands off. "Daniels Park is a treasured piece of Denver’s Mountain Parks system," Hancock wrote in an email to Douglas County Commissioner George Teal. "It would be a disservice to the communities we represent to create the false impression that the status of Daniels Park is a matter up for discussion. It is not."

