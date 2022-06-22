Photos: Caleb Swanigan on the basketball court

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is well prepared to be a college star after two years at national prep champion Montverde Academy, and even though he considers himself a true point guard, he's looking forward to playing alongside current Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson. "I think we both compliment each other's games very well,'' he said.
Notre Dame's depth on the offensive side of the football has taken a pretty significant hit. According to a report, Fighting Irish freshman running back Jadarian Price has suffered a season-ending injury. Price reportedly tore his Achilles tendon during off-season training. He had surgery on Friday to repair it. Unfortunately,...
Comments / 0