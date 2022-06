From top to bottom, the St. Louis Cardinals offseason pitching additions have been a failure — and they can’t make the same mistake again. This offseason, I was firm in my stance that the St. Louis Cardinals should consider adding a bonafide bullpen arm along the lines of Ryan Tepera or Joe Kelly. Instead, they made marginal upgrades in the bullpen while spending the majority of their money on Steven Matz.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO