Cause of Surfside building's collapse remains elusive after a year

By Deirdra Funcheon
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
One year after a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, killing 98 people, the federal agency in charge of investigating the accident has yet to determine the cause. The big picture: There is no single, obvious trigger for the collapse, investigators have said, and conclusions could take at...

