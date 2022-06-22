South Dakota sheriff’s deputy braves fire to save a life

Pennington County officials are celebrating the success of a diversion program that reduces instances of criminal re-offending. The county — which has its seat of government in Rapid City — is one of several in the state with alternatives to the court system for first-time or minor offenses. These diversion programs allow offenders to complete specialized requirements to have an arrest removed from their record. The programs also work with offenders to prevent future arrests.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO