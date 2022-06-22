ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, SD

South Dakota sheriff’s deputy braves fire to save a life

By Julia Kaye
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALL, S.D. (KELO.com) — A sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his bravery during the Cactus Bar fire in Wall, South Dakota. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said after...

Sandy Bruns
3d ago

Too bad he wasn't in Uvalde the day the children were being shot I'm sure he would've went in and tried to save them. You restore my faith in humanity and the police just a little bit. Good job you are a hero

KELOLAND TV

Police investigate basement shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police say a man is in custody after shooting in a basement — when he wasn’t even supposed to have a gun. Authorities say 32-year-old Gilbert Mesteth IV shot another person in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Farlow avenue. They say the victim had superficial injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man found dead in Rapid City Creek identified

Rapid City, S.D– Rapid City Police have identified the man found dead in Rapid City Creek on Monday, June 20. The body has been identified as Steven Long of Rapid City. Long, 57, was found dead by a Rapid City Parks Department employee after he told witnesses that he wanted to cool off in the creek.
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with aggravated assault following a shooting incident in North Rapid Thursday night. Gilbert Mesteth IV (the fourth) is accused of shooting another man during an altercation on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The shooting victim, according to police, had a superficial injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Shooting on Monroe Street still under investigation

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a call about gunshots at a residence on Farlow Avenue. Police reports show that 32-year-old Gilbert Mesteth IV of Rapid City had been identified as the alleged shooter and was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, and violation of Parole.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Wall, SD
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

Two children in the Badlands are saved by Pennington County Search and Rescue

INTERIOR, S.D. – A 10-year-old boy and his sister were hiking near their family’s campsite in the Badlands, when they fell into a ravine around 9:00 am on Tuesday. Pennington County Search and Rescue executed a high angle rope rescue in the Boondock Camping Ground to retrieve the two children two hours later. They were both rescued with non-life threatening injuries.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Visit to the Badlands turns into a rescue for siblings from Illinois

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A hike in the Badlands turned into a rescue Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue was called to the tourist site after a 10-year-old boy and his sister fell into a ravine while hiking near their campground. A high angle rope rescue was executed. The siblings were rescued about two hours later with non-life-threatening injuries. The boy, visiting with his family from Illinois, was airlifted to a hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ravnsborg removed; deputy saves man from fire; Tea bond passed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota state senate has removed Jason Ravnsborg from his position as attorney general. Crews from several departments continue battling...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Deputy rescues man from fire at Cactus Cafe and Lounge

WALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a man from the burning Cactus Cafe and Lounge in Wall Monday night. As smoke was coming from the building, officials say Deputy Lindquist went into the burning building to help evacuate people that might have been inside. Lindquist then went into the upper floor living area where he found a man trapped in a room.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KFYR-TV

Man injured in Williston rollover crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man from Rapid City, South Dakota was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Williston. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he was heading north on Highway 2 near mile marker 21 and went through an intersection. Meanwhile, another car carrying a man and woman from Williston did not yield the right of way and crashed.
WILLISTON, ND
newscenter1.tv

Three accused of kidnapping an FBI Agent make first appearance in court

Rapid City, S.D – Three accused of kidnapping an FBI agent, stealing a Dodge Durango, and using a deadly weapon to commit a crime made their first appearance in court on Friday in Rapid City. Juan Francisco Alvarez-Sorto, Deyvin Morales, and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla are charged with kidnapping, carjacking,...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

South Dakota county says diversion program reduces criminal re-offending

Pennington County officials are celebrating the success of a diversion program that reduces instances of criminal re-offending. The county — which has its seat of government in Rapid City — is one of several in the state with alternatives to the court system for first-time or minor offenses. These diversion programs allow offenders to complete specialized requirements to have an arrest removed from their record. The programs also work with offenders to prevent future arrests.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burleson, Palmer can’t go into any Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates Deadwood gaming in South Dakota has refused to remove the name of a Rapid City poker player from a list of people who are no longer allowed to be in any of the licensed gaming establishments in Deadwood. Rick Burleson wanted...
DEADWOOD, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Custer; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Haakon; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jackson; Jones; Lawrence; Lyman; McPherson; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 408 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUFFALO CAMPBELL CORSON CUSTER DEWEY EDMUNDS FAULK HAAKON HAND HUGHES HYDE JACKSON JONES LAWRENCE LYMAN MCPHERSON MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON POTTER STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Pennington County residents voice concern at BOC meeting

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — County commissioners met Tuesday to meet on a number of different issues but none as controversial as the amending of Ordinance 14. The Highway Department brought up the amendment to change criteria for constructing and accepting roads and approaches onto the county highway system. Many...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

