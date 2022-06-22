ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Making Masks Optional In All U.S. Plants Again

By Sam McEachern
Cover picture for the articleThe UAW COVID-19 Joint Task Force, which consists of union representatives and personnel from GM, Ford and Stellantis, has lifted the mask mandate for assembly line workers in southeastern Michigan that it implemented back in May. “Following a meeting on Monday of the COVID-19 Joint Task Force, comprised of...

