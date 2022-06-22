ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Somers Point won’t close door

 3 days ago

SOMERS POINT — City Council is not ready to decide whether it wants cannabis-related businesses to operate in Somers Point. Council President Janice Johnston formed an ad hoc committee June 9 to further study the possible pros and cons. Councilwoman Karen Bruno and Councilman Joe McCarrie, who both...

Ocean City Councilman Keith Hartzell Says Goodbye

Struggling to hold back tears at times, Councilman Keith Hartzell bade an emotional farewell Thursday night while closing out his 16-year career as an Ocean City elected official. “We live in the most wonderful town, and I can’t see any other place that I would want to live. This town’s...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Sea Isle Not Yet Ready to Change Swimming Pool Regs

Sea Isle City finds itself in a swimming pool predicament. More and more homeowners are clamoring for their own pools, but are finding it difficult to squeeze them in on the typically smallish lots in a beach community where property is at a premium. City Council introduced an ordinance in...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Report: Middle Township Approves Retail Cannabis Operation

The Middle Township Committee met Wednesday and approved the creation of one cannabis retail license in the community. The Press of Atlantic City reports a single license will be awarded at some point. An ordinance also establishes how the Committee will evaluate applications for the license. The post Report: Middle...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Old Video Surfaces Of The Ocean City, NJ, Boardwalk From The 1930s

Get ready to throw it waaaaaaay back. If someone asked you for one must-do activity when visiting the Jersey shore, could you even make a list without mentioning an excursion to the boardwalk? Probably not. In fact, it'd probably be one of the first recommendations you make, right? After all, you can't do a beach day without finishing it with a walk on the boards. I mean, did you even go to the beach if you don't at least grab some fudge or ice cream on the boardwalk?
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Sea Isle to Welcome Visitors From Delco With Business Mixer

Sea Isle City has long been called “Delaware County East” or “Delco East.”. The ties between the shore town and Philadelphia suburb seem to grow with each tourism season, in part because many of the visitors to the beach town are from Delaware County. And more than ever “Delco” homeowners are buying residences in Sea Isle to enjoy as a vacation home.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Wharton State Forest blaze now mostly contained

Investigators are exploring the possibility that an illegal campfire resulted in a June 19 blaze that engulfed 13,500 acres of Wharton State Forest in Burlington County. The largest state forest in the U.S. and the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey Parks System, Wharton encompasses Hammonton, Shamong and Washington and Mullica townships. It is at the center of the 1.1 million-acre Pinelands National Reserve.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Just Listed at the Shore: Updated Cape Cod in Ocean City

This handsome house in Ocean City’s upscale section is beautifully outfitted and just steps from the beach. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If the Poconos are a second-home bargain, the Jersey Shore is the opposite. Take this...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Anonymous Letter Riles Up Beach Haven HPAC Members

Members of the Beach Haven Historic Preservation Advisory Commission are taking umbrage with an anonymous letter sent to them containing critical comments over a home renovation. The letter, which was from “concerned residents & taxpayers in the BH historic district,” opened with “periodically we walk by the home at 110...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rowan Student From Vineland Drowns in Ocean City

An especially bad season for ocean drownings in South Jersey has claimed another life. Nathaniel Figueroa, a 21-year-old college student from Vineland, died on Friday, June 17 while swimming at Corson's Inlet State Park in Ocean City. According to the Press of Atlantic City, State Police, State Park Police, the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ONLINE INFORMATION MEETING – IONA LAKE DAM BRIDGE – JUNE 28TH- 5-7PM – Franklin Township Gloucester County

Published in The Sentinel of Gloucester County Weekly Newspaper printed edition- Week of June 23rd, 2022. ONLINE PUBLIC INFORMATION CENTER MEETING – JUNE 28, 2022 (5-7PM) – IMPROVEMENT OF THE PORCHTOWN ROAD (CR 613) BRIDGE 10-K-4 OVER STILL RUN AT IONA LAKE, THE TOWNSHIP OF FRANKLIN. Gloucester County in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) is conducting a local concept development (LCD) study to address the condition of Bridge 10-K-4. The bridge is located on Porchtown Road (County Route 613) between Taylor Road and Williamstown Road (County Route 613). The bridge is in the Township of Franklin, Gloucester County, and is in ‘fair’ condition with several recommended repairs. The Project Team is hosting an online Public Information Center meeting to inform local residents, officials, businesses, and the general public about this Local Concept Development (LCD) study. The purpose of this online meeting is to present the Purpose and Need for this project and to solicit public input and comments towards the alternatives that have been developed. The public is invited and encouraged to comment on the study. This meeting is open to all members of the public. The purpose of this LCD study is to address the deficiencies of the existing bridge structure and dam at the Porchtown Road (County Route 613) Bridge over Still Run at Iona Lake (Bridge 10-K-4). The project entails providing a low-maintenance, long-term solution that eliminates all existing structural deficiencies; restores the structural integrity and safety of the bridge; eliminates or reduces the severity of flooding that occurs; incorporates operational, safety, and pedestrian access improvements to the bridge; and minimizes impacts to the adjoining community and environment in accordance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) dam safety standards. This meeting will be recorded and available for replay by visiting the Township of Franklin or Gloucester County website. Public comments will be accepted through July 19, 2022. If you have questions regarding the project, please contact: Beth-Ann Grasso, PE, Project Manager, (215) 254-7735, BGrasso@Pennoni.com Please join the Zoom meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/PorchtownRoadStudy You can also dial in using any phone: 1 (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 986 1461 5796, Passcode: 756416.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Waltman Park Playground in Millville NJ

The Waltman Park Playground in Millville New Jersey was truly an accidental discovery. We were sure there was a playground at Joe Buck Park. We searched and could not find it. Then, I went down a little path, under an archway, and stumbled upon this Millville playground instead. 10 Things...
MILLVILLE, NJ

