Video Games

Today's Wordle Is Tougher Than Usual

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile today's Wordle is a bit tougher than usual, players should still be able to figure it out within 6 guesses. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want...

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

ComicBook

Today's Wordle #342 Is Not Too Hard

Players are mastering today's Wordle with ease. While today's Wordle has the potential to be tricky, the puzzle has proven to be one of the easiest in quite some time, with one of the lowest average guess rates we've seen in quite some time. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Very Average

Today's Wordle hasn't been too difficult for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Could Be Tricky For Players

Today's Wordle could be a struggle for some players. It's another day and another Wordle puzzle to test players' deductive skills and vocabulary. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #349 Is Pretty Easy

Today's Wordle is pretty easy. Players aren't having too many issues with today's puzzles, based on the low average guess score on WordleBot and a lack of complaining on Twitter. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Finally Gets Long-Awaited and Highly Rated Game Today

PS4 users can finally play a long-awaited and highly rated game after eight long years. Once upon a time, Kickstarter was a popular way to fund games and prove interest to publishers. And there was a time when some games raised millions, garnered a lot of attention, and went on to be quite successful. The platform is nowhere near as active and popular anymore, but one game that was Kickstarted back when it was has finally just come to PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This GoldenEye Clone Has Fans Talking

"GoldenEye" fans are still searching for any hint of a remake — including in leaked Xbox achievements. Thankfully, they might be able to get some temporary solace from a "GoldenEye" clone that just announced its Steam demo. "Agent 64: Spies Never Die," the clone in question, has been in...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry 3 Villain Is "Interested" in Playing a New Video Game Character

Villains in the Far Cry games have grown to stand out more than their protagonists by now, though one of those villains, Vaas, remains a favorite within the community. Vaas comes from Far Cry 3 and is played by Michael Mando, an actor who's known elsewhere for his roles in movies and TV such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Better Call Saul. His video game credits are limited beyond Vaas, but in a recent AMA conducted by the actor, he said he'd be interested in returning to play a new character while at the same time praising what can be done with modern video games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #347 Presents New Challenge

Today's Wordle doesn't have any particular tricks or clues up their sleeve. It's another day and another Wordle puzzle to test players' deductive skills and vocabulary. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Reveal Rumored to Happen Soon

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones game may finally be getting another reveal within the next week or so, assuming new rumors are accurate. If so, this next reveal would be the first time in a long time that we've seen anything about the game in an official capacity (so not counting leaks) after Ubisoft went dark on the game while working on it. Skull and Bones does not currently have a release date, though perhaps that'll change at whatever potential reveal is planned.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

New Warzone Map Arriving in Season 4

Warzone has been a slowly dying game for the past couple of months. The constant spread of cheating forces streamers like TimTheTatman and Nickmercs to switch games completely, taking their fanbases elsewhere. The community has been itching for them to bring back Verdansk after the release of Caldera. Developers Raven and High Noon studios knew something needed to bring life back into the game. They added a smaller map set in the Mediterranean called Fortune’s Keep. Here is a look at the new Warzone map, Fortune’s Keep.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News For Those Hoping to Play It Soon

A new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, while brief, is disappointing news for all fans of the RPG series hoping to play the new installment on Xbox Series X and PC anytime soon It's been 11 years since the proper installment in the series, Skyrim, was released. And the wait for the next installment is nowhere near done. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in the summer of 2018. At the time, Bethesda boss Todd Howard warned it was very far away, and he was kidding with this warning. Four years later, the game is still in pre-production. Starfield will end up taking four to five years to release after it left pre-production. You can do the math, and it's not good for Elder Scrolls fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

xQc Loses $800k on Twitch Stream Due to Glitch

XQc is one of the most well-known streamers out there and it's largely related to his antics on stream. The Twitch streamer is known for doing absurd things on stream whether it be trolling players in games, pulling of major stunts in GTA RP servers, or unintentionally causing chaos for himself one way or another. xQc's streams are just as unpredictable as they are strange and hilarious, making him one of the most beloved creators on the platform. Even when he's reacting to YouTube videos, his commentary is so off-the-wall and perhaps baffling that it makes it endlessly entertaining. Nevertheless, one of his latest mishaps was a bit gut-wrenching to watch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Game Stealth Released

Sony appears to have quietly added a new PlayStation Plus game for those who've subscribed to the Premium tier of the service. That game is Super Stardust Portable, a game which PlayStation users may recall as one that originally released on the PlayStation Portable. This game has been enhanced with a couple of features one might expect games to benefit from after making a platform jump such as this one, but you'll apparently have to go looking for it yourself to find it in the PlayStation Plus catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Has a New Giveaway

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is celebrating the finale of its recent anime tie-in with a new giveaway. Players can obtain a variant version of the Baneful Fox Mask by logging into the game and claiming it via the Mystery Gift function. This Baneful Fox Mask is based off of the Shiny version of Hisuian Zorua and was added to the game to celebrate the end of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, a three episode mini-series set in the Hisui region. Pokemon: Hisuian Snow features a Shiny Hisuian Zorua. Notably, the original Baneful Fox mask was given away to early purchasers of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and was only removed from Mystery Gift a few weeks ago. You can check out the new mask below:
VIDEO GAMES

