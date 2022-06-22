ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Statesman

Idaho ranked the most-dependent state on the firearm industry. Here’s why it tops the list

By Shaun Goodwin
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8jFv_0gIKPMII00

A spate of high-profile mass shootings throughout the United States in recent weeks has once again brought gun control issues to the forefront of public debate .

In terms of U.S. firearm sales, purchases are down 12.6% compared to a year ago, according to research consultancy Small Arms Analytics. Firearm unit sales are still above pre-pandemic levels , according to Small Arms Analytics chief economist Jurgen Brauer, but the trend over the past year of decreased sales could undoubtedly impact the firearm economy in several states.

None more so than Idaho.

That’s because the Gem State has been ranked as the most dependent state upon the gun industry , according to recent rankings by personal finance website WalletHub.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub looked at all 50 states and used 16 metrics to determine which states depended most on the firearm industry for economic stability. Those 16 metrics were grouped into three overarching categories to assign a cumulative score of 100 for each state:

  • Firearm industry (35 points) - How many firearm-industry jobs per 10,000 residents, gun shows per capita, average wage and benefits in the industry, and other industry-related metrics.

  • Gun prevalence (35 points) - The gun ownership rate, gun sales per 1,000 residents, gun advertisements for private buying and selling, and Google search interest in gun sales.

  • Gun politics (30 points) - Gun-control and gun-rights contributions to congressional members per capita.

Idaho topped the charts as the most firearm industry-dependent state, with a score of 85.11 points, leading second-placed Wyoming by 4.02 points. The Gem State also ranked 8th in gun prevalence and 5th in gun politics.

Delving deeper into the 16 metrics, Idaho ranked in a tie for first for firearm industry jobs per capita, total firearms-industry output per capita, and total taxes paid by the firearm industry per capita. The Gem State also ranked fourth for gun ownership.

But despite such a high dependency on the firearm industry, Idaho ranks 41st in the nation for mass shooting events, according to WalletHub. Illinois, which ranked 39th for firearm industry dependency, ranks first for the number of mass shootings.

Source: WalletHub

According to WalletHub, here are the states that Idaho is ranked alongside for dependency on the firearm industry:

  1. Idaho

  2. Wyoming

  3. Kentucky

  4. South Dakota

  5. Montana

  6. Arkansas

  7. Alaska

  8. North Dakota

  9. Missouri

  10. Oklahoma

Comments / 5

Heather Hyden
2d ago

ldaho also has 7 national forests.. Where I live there is a national forest... Plus were surronded by mountains.. We have cougars, bears, wolves.. If the wildlife comes down like deer and such, you can bet the others do too.. You live in the mountains or visit them, you always go armed.. Cause you never know what can come and hunt for you.. So yes.. Were dependant on firearms.. Not just for safety against humans but wildlife too..

Reply
5
Ron Jenkins
2d ago

We love our guns and gun rights, it's a big part of our way of life. DON'T EVER TRY TO CHANGE THAT!!!

Reply
10
Edhardroad
3d ago

Idaho is freedom land❗We ❤️ and cherish our Constitution and Bill of Rights❗👍

Reply
25
Related
105.5 The Fan

Are These States Really More Scenic Than Idaho?

From Sawtooth to Bogus Basin, Coeur d'Alene to Twin Falls, Idaho is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Thrillist recently made a list of the most beautiful states in America and Idaho's placement was a bit of a headscratcher. Some states were considered more beautiful that absolutely aren't better than Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#Firearms#Gun Control#Arkansas#Oklahoma#Politics State#The Gem State#Google
Outdoor Life

143 Sheep Die Trying to Escape Two Wolves in Idaho

Officials with Idaho Fish and Game confirmed Thursday some of the details behind a major wolf depredation event that took place in the Boise Foothills earlier this month. IDFG initially received a report of two wolves causing a pileup that killed an entire flock of 143 sheep. “According to reports...
BOISE, ID
Washington Examiner

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte vacationed in Italy as floods devastated Yellowstone

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was vacationing in Italy as he authorized his lieutenant governor to declare a "statewide disaster" amid severe flooding in Yellowstone National Park, his office confirmed. The governor's office said on Friday that the Montana Republican was on a "long-scheduled personal trip" with his wife Susan in...
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Are There Grizzly Bears in Colorado?

Grizzly bears, also known simply known as grizzly, are a population or subspecies of brown bears that inhabit North America, Asia, and Europe. Grizzly bears used to range from Alaska to Mexico, and as far east as the western shores of Hudson Bay. Currently, they only exist in Alaska, western Canada, and sections of the northwest United States. Grizzly bears are one of the most aggressive and dangerous bears you may encounter. Colorado is home to many wild animals, including mountain lions, coyotes, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, and black bears. But are there also grizzly bears in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Toni Koraza

What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
339
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy