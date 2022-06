A program to help people make healthy lifestyle changes and work toward reversing prediabetes will soon be available in Jasper and Beaufort counties. "In Jasper and Beaufort counties, 11.7 percent to 21.3 percent of adults are at risk of getting type 2 diabetes, according to numbers from 2018," said Lisa Burbage, CEO and founder of Charleston-based Wellness Five, adding that those numbers are likely higher after the COVID-19 pandemic.

