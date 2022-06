The Chicago Bulls had an interesting season last year. They seemingly put all their chips in the middle by adding DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and more. They put together a big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic which was expected to launch the team into the top-tier contenders. Despite a terrific season from DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls underperformed and ended in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Their 46-36 record did not quite meet expectations and they were knocked out of the playoffs in the opening round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

