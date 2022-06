Kids took the court on Friday for the second day of the annual Fred VanVleet Fest, which returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. Day 2 of the basketball festival focused on games, basketball activities, giveaways and other fun stuff centered around the sport in what’s called the Fred VanVleet Experience. It ran from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Auburn High School.

