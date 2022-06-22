ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

Royal Roti Shop Serving up Trinidadian Dishes in Baldwin

By Ls Cohen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in a busy shopping center in Baldwin, Royal Roti Shop recently opened to some welcome reviews online. The menu is filled with Trinidadian specials like the aloo pie pastries with channa ($2.50), chicken ($4), shrimp ($5), goat ($5), and...

