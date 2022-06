A Cape Coral mother accused of starving one of her children to death and neglecting the others began her trial Wednesday morning. Sheila and Ryan O’Leary, 38 and 33, are accused of starving their 18-month-old son to death and neglecting their other three children, causing one to have to get surgery because her teeth were so rotten. They were ages 3, 5, and 11 years old at the time of the arrest in November 2019.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO