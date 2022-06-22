ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

CBS4's Steve Goldstein On Panthers Post Season Awards Recognition

By Steven Goldstein
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaHYH_0gIKNqpo00

SUNRISE - After winning the President's Trophy as the NHL's best team this season, a number of Florida Panthers hit the board for postseason awards. The awards show was held in Tampa, between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

2 in Top 12 for MVP
Jonathan Huberdeau led the Panthers' prolific offense with the best season of his 10 year career, by far. He finished 5th in MVP voting. Aleksander Barkov missed 6 weeks with an injury so his total numbers weren't as high as they would've been. But his overall play and strong defense placed him 12th in the voting. Well deserved for both players.

Aaron Ekblad
Aaron Ekblad was having a Norris Trophy type season until March when his regular season ended with an injury. Ekblad came back for the playoffs but missing the final 6 weeks of the regular season ended any chance to finish in the top three, as a finalist, as the league's best defenseman.

Ekblad was a solid, fitting 5th in the final voting. MacKenzie Weegar also received votes finishing 14th after getting enough votes last year to be 8th. That makes it two straight strong seasons for Weegar.

Rookie Shines
Anton Lundell was the Panthers' biggest surprise this season. He came over from Finland for his first stint in North America. The former first round draft pick stepped in at center and never gave up his spot. Lundell had a few injury issues as the long season went on and sat out games in the playoffs. His rookie season was good enough to finish 6th in the Calder Trophy voting. There are many more strong seasons to come for this budding impact player.

Andrew Brunette Top 3
While we don't know who will coach the Panthers moving forward Andrew Brunette stepped in for Joel Quenneville early in the season and directed the league's best team in the regular season. The Panthers also won the playoff series for the 1st time in 26 years before bowing out with a disappointing sweep at the hands of Tampa Bay. Brunette's 1st time as a head coach proved to be a success and put him in the final three for coach of the year honors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
FanSided

Introducing the Miami Dolphins optimum receiving core

The Miami Dolphins made some serious splashes in free agency this year. No move bigger than trading for Tyreek Hill. The wide-receiver room is littered with mostly youthful talent. There are some guys we know are going to be on the team come September but the back half of the receiving core is still a mystery. One we won’t know until the end of the preseason. This list is my optimum wide-receiver core.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Dolphin Nation

Former NFL executive praises ‘pretty stacked’ Miami Dolphins offensive line

The Miami Dolphins made some major moves this offseason to improve their offensive line to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami went out and signed star left tackle Terron Armstread to anchor the offensive line and also brought in former Dallas Cowboys lineman Connor Williams. Miami’s offensive line has struggled over the past few seasons, but one former general manager is a huge fan of what the Dolphins are doing.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
extrainningsoftball.com

Jordan Clark Named Florida Atlantic Head Coach

Florida Atlantic has named Jordan Clark as their new head coach. Clark spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Ohio State, most recently serving as the Buckeyes’ hitting coach. Under her guidance, the Buckeye offense buoyed the program in the latter portion of the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy