CBS4's Steve Goldstein On Panthers Post Season Awards Recognition

SUNRISE - After winning the President's Trophy as the NHL's best team this season, a number of Florida Panthers hit the board for postseason awards. The awards show was held in Tampa, between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

2 in Top 12 for MVP

Jonathan Huberdeau led the Panthers' prolific offense with the best season of his 10 year career, by far. He finished 5th in MVP voting. Aleksander Barkov missed 6 weeks with an injury so his total numbers weren't as high as they would've been. But his overall play and strong defense placed him 12th in the voting. Well deserved for both players.

Aaron Ekblad

Aaron Ekblad was having a Norris Trophy type season until March when his regular season ended with an injury. Ekblad came back for the playoffs but missing the final 6 weeks of the regular season ended any chance to finish in the top three, as a finalist, as the league's best defenseman.

Ekblad was a solid, fitting 5th in the final voting. MacKenzie Weegar also received votes finishing 14th after getting enough votes last year to be 8th. That makes it two straight strong seasons for Weegar.

Rookie Shines

Anton Lundell was the Panthers' biggest surprise this season. He came over from Finland for his first stint in North America. The former first round draft pick stepped in at center and never gave up his spot. Lundell had a few injury issues as the long season went on and sat out games in the playoffs. His rookie season was good enough to finish 6th in the Calder Trophy voting. There are many more strong seasons to come for this budding impact player.

Andrew Brunette Top 3

While we don't know who will coach the Panthers moving forward Andrew Brunette stepped in for Joel Quenneville early in the season and directed the league's best team in the regular season. The Panthers also won the playoff series for the 1st time in 26 years before bowing out with a disappointing sweep at the hands of Tampa Bay. Brunette's 1st time as a head coach proved to be a success and put him in the final three for coach of the year honors.