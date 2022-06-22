ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to ask for federal gas tax holiday

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz1mb_0gIKNpx500

(WWLP) – President Biden is reportedly planning to ask Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September.

Biden to call on Congress to suspend gas tax for three months

The New York Times is reporting Biden will announce this during a speech Wednesday afternoon.

Congressional approval would be needed to lift the 18 cent per gallon tax on gasoline and 24 cent per gallon tax on diesel fuel.

Economists say U.S. economy could be at risk for stagflation: What is it?

Several states, including Connecticut, have lifted their state-level gas taxes, but so far, legislative leaders in Massachusetts have refused to do so.







