Public Safety

Rotherham abuse scandal: Operation Linden report 'lets victims down'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman raped by Rotherham grooming gangs as a teenager says she is "disgusted" by the failure of a new report to hold any officers to account. The police watchdog's eight-year investigation criticises the South Yorkshire force's approach to the abuse of more than 1,400 girls in the town....

www.bbc.com

BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paris Mayo denies murdering her newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering her newborn baby three years ago. Paris Mayo, 18, from Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged in April. She is accused of killing the baby, named Stanley Mayo, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March 2019. Ms Mayo appeared at Worcester...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police are condemned by family of man who died after being Tasered: Relatives say 'vulnerable' victim was 'clearly suffering mental health crisis' as they call on Met to be held accountable after it emerged he was armed with firelighter

Relatives of a man who died after jumping from a bridge having been tasered by police said they are 'deeply distressed' by the events that led to his death. The family of Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, were reacting to a report from a police watchdog that said he was holding a lighter at the time, and not a screwdriver as previously thought.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
BBC

Wrexham: Man attacked by dog died of blood loss

A man died of blood loss after being attacked by one of his son's dogs, an inquest heard. Attempts to stem bleeding in Keven Jones' left leg failed and he was declared dead at his son's house in Holt Road, Wrexham, on 23 May. During a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Inmate stabbed HMP Long Lartin officer to 'get prison transfer'

An inmate accused of attempting to murder a prison officer said he staged the attack to get a transfer to another prison. David Bieber told jurors he was worried about a reduction to his medication at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire and he wanted to move to HMP Belmarsh. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Goat dies after alleged dog attack

A goat from a north Wales' town's famous population has died after an alleged dog attack. North Wales Police and the RSPCA said they were investigating after the reported attack in the grounds of the Blind Veterans Centre in Llandudno, Conwy. The goat had a number of injuries, including open...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Croydon home death: Man accused of murdering his grandmother

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in south London. Sakunthala Francis was found with fatal stab wounds at a residential home in Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, in Croydon, on Tuesday night. Ms Francis was pronounced dead at the scene and Verushan Manoharan was arrested a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena bomb memorial vandal sentenced

A man who vandalised a memorial to the victims of the 2017 Manchester bombing in a "bizarre act" has been sentenced to a two-year community order. Anwar Hosseni caused more than £10,000 in damage to the feature, which bears the names of the 22 people who died in the suicide attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brislington attack: Six charged with Aranit Lleshi's murder

A group of six men have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man during an outbreak of violence. Aranit Lleshi, from London, died after suffering multiple stab wounds when he was attacked in Brislington, Bristol, on Tuesday, 24 May. The group of six had previously appeared in court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Newham murder: Man charged after builder who came to UK from Afghanistan ‘to be safe’ stabbed to death

A man has been charged with the murder of a builder who moved to the UK from Afghanistan “to be safe”.Moosakhan Nasiri, 20, was found with fatal stab wounds at Plashet Park near East Ham station, in Newham, east London, on 15 October 2017.Javid Ahmadzai, 27, was charged with his murder on Tuesday after being extradited from France.He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody until he next appears at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday.Four males were previously arrested and charged with Mr Nasiri’s murder. However, they were all acquitted after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2018.Mr Nasiri’s cousin previously revealed the young builder fled to the UK from Afghanistan after his family was executed by the Taliban.Daud Musafer told theEvening Standard the stabbing victim had travelled to London from Kunduz province two years before his death following the slaughter of his mother, brother and father.He said he felt “terrible” about having told his cousin he “would be safe here, in the champion of countries, in the best city”.
PUBLIC SAFETY

