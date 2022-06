Think moving your ball around a PGA Tour course is tough? Try getting players, fans, workers, volunteers and officials around a venue — never mind to and from it. Yet that’s exactly what every tournament must do. The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, just outside of Hartford, Conn., often has an even tougher job than most, as the event falls directly after the U.S. Open on the schedule.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO