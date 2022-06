Advisory bike lane as implemented in Oudorp, The Netherlands. | Maurits90 / Advisory bike lane in The Netherlands. A new “advisory bike lane” in Pittsburgh is the first of its kind in the city, reports Chris Hoffman for CBS Pittsburgh. Traffic lanes on a stretch of 18th Street were reduced from two to one central lane, with bike lanes on both sides. “For drivers coming toward each other, they will yield to any bicyclists, move into the bike lane, pass each other and continue on.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO