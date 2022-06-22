ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Here are 5 things to do this weekend around Dallas County, including Adel Home Garden Tour

adelnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhythms of Grace is serving children and adults with special needs and different abilities from across central Iowa. During the open house, Rhythms of Grace will demonstrate therapeutic riding and equine therapy practices, every hour, and host a mini tour of the operation. The open house is a chance to see...

www.adelnews.com

theperrynews.com

History reawakened with excavation of Second Street

History was unearthed in Perry this week when the Public Works Department dug up Second Street in order to install a water line. The line crossed Second Street about midway between Warford and Lucinda streets in what was once the heart of the town’s commercial corridor and remains an important part of Perry’s downtown business and cultural district.
PERRY, IA
adelnews.com

Adel Archery Park gets new targets for 3D Archery League

The Adel Parks and Recreation’s Archery Park will host the 2nd Annual 3D Archery League Shoot at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 5 through Aug. 23 at the Park’s Archery Range, 1505 Old Portland Road (just east of Fuller’s Petroleum). New this year are 3D targets funded by the Adel Lion’s Club; the targets include bears, deer, a wolverine, a coyote, a fox, an alligator and others. To pre-register for the 3D Archery League program, contact Adel City Hall or register online.
ADEL, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Cass County residents arrested in Fentanyl Distribution Case

(Council Bluffs) Five Cass County, Iowa residents were arrested on federal indictments charging Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says the arrests are the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby Counties. The investigation identified a fentanyl distribution network that covered Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska. The investigation into this distribution network remains ongoing.
CASS COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa’s Animal Shelters Are Seeing An Upswing In Surrendered Pets

It's not breaking news to mention the cost of (what feels like) everything in America has gone up. Gas, groceries, electronics, and even clothing in some places. Everyone has had their wallets affected due to inflation. What makes this even worse is some families feel it's necessary to give up their pets because they feel like they can't afford them.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

A Staple In Downtown Carroll Is Closing In The Coming Weeks

A staple in downtown Carroll will close its doors in the coming week. Uptown Sporting Goods has been open for 50 years serving Carroll and the surrounding communities. Owner Larry Greteman says the store has been in the family for a long time. Due to the store closing, there will...
CARROLL, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Hall of Pride closing at the end of June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Competes On TV's American Ninja Warrior

(Undated) -- A Des Moines man is one of four Iowans are moving on the semi-final rounds of TV's American Ninja Warrior Competition. Jackson Twait is a 24-year-old actuary who lives in Des Moines. Twait is a native of Hudson, Iowa. He previously competed on American Ninja Warrior in season 13, and won $10,000.
DES MOINES, IA

