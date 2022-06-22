ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

A virtual look at The Mohrbanc, the Allentown Waterfront building slated to open this fall

By Connor Lagore
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The developers of Allentown’s massive Waterfront redevelopment project last week unveiled a virtual first look at renderings of a new office building and two public squares that pay homage to business leaders of the former...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

 

LehighValleyLive.com

Time for Grand Central to fold on unpopular Slate Belt landfill expansion plan | Turkeys & Trophies

It might seem like local municipalities have little control over how private land is used judging by the proliferation of warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, but that’s not always the case. With the right zoning in place, municipalities have a reasonable degree of authority. And Plainfield Township exercised that authority when its board of supervisors in 2020 rejected a request by Waste Management’s Grand Central Sanitary Landfill to expand. Now, Grand Central is back with a second request. It’s arguing that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic crippled its ability to sell the plan to residents. If the residents only had a chance to hear the amazing things that more piles of garbage in their backyard would do for their lives, there’d be an outpouring of support for the expansion, we suppose the thinking goes. To be fair, there are substantial economic benefits to the expansion, which would extend the landfill’s operations by 20 years. This would in turn preserve good-paying jobs, a generous host fee for the township and other perks. But we’re not here to argue for or against the expansion itself. Our point is that Plainfield Township has already made a decision on the matter, and Grand Central ought to respect that decision. Going back for a second shot under the pretense that the proposal didn’t get a fair shake the first time around comes off as an affront to township supervisors and smells a tad arrogant. It’s also a waste of time and taxpayer resources that now must be used for professional services, public hearings and more. If Grand Central truly wants to be a good neighbor, it ought to fold on this effort and move on.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC./PROLOGIS INC. WAREHOUSES: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until...
RETAIL
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: The Miller's House

The year is 1782. The American Revolution was coming to an end and Moravian Bethlehem found itself the center of attention. Aristocratic French army officers, imbued with the spirit of the Enlightenment, had come to marvel at the wonderful town with its many industries. It seemed to them an idyllic community as outlined by their Parisian philosophes. But there was at least one individual, Bethlehem’s master miller Herman Loesch, who was not happy. His living quarters, located in the mill itself, were too small. So, he went to the village leaders with a proposal. The space, he argued was not being put to good use. It should be turned over to storage. He also had a request in lieu of that space being used as a dwelling, he asked for a small house, a home for himself. It is not known if he had a wife and children but if he did this would have made it even more critical.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews repairing water main break in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Allentown. The main break happened at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Facebook post by the city. Lehigh County Authority is working to repair the main, which is expected to take about...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Mauch Chunk Lake’s fish population examined

The state is taking a look at the fish quality and quantity in Mauch Chunk Lake to see how the ecosystem is doing. Recently, Daryl Pierce, area manager for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, spoke with the Carbon County Parks and Recreation Commission about the state’s current project to see how the fish population is doing in the lake.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

First of its kind Dunkin opens in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a first-of-its-kind Dunkin for the Scranton area. The new next-generation drive-thru-only Dunkin opened Thursday morning along South Washington Avenue. Some of the first 100 people in line this morning received free coffee for a year. Dunkin also contributed $1,000 to St. Josephs's Center during the...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
#Urban Construction#Mohrbanc#The Allentown Waterfront#Lehigh Structural Steel#Jaindl Enterprises
Times News

Tree down in West Penn

Dairy Road in West Penn township was closed to traffic this morning when a tree fell across the roadway and on a small trailer. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block just west of the intersection with Strauss Valley Road. West Penn road crews removed the tree with chain saws.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of Upper Macungie woman

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for relatives of an Upper Macungie Township woman. Susan Chapkovich, 65, died Friday morning at her home, the coroner said. She died of natural causes. Anyone with information on her family is asked to call the coroner's office at 610-782-3426.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
Times News

Kids Closet Sale moving to new location

The Kids Closet Sale this week announced it is moving its fall event to the new Slatington Expo Center at the Slatington Marketplace. The sale was previously held at Penn’s Peak. “This more spacious location will provide consignors and shoppers with a more efficient experience,” said Jen Benninger, ad...
SLATINGTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Local Seniors

If you’re a local senior who’s looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn’t–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.4M lottery ticket sold in Lehigh County

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the Lehigh Valley. The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket is worth more than $1.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was sold at the Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall Township. The store gets...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
