East Point, GA

Army identifies slain JBLM soldier from homicide

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Army has identified the 25-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier shot to death Saturday at a Parkland residence. Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, a native of East Point, Georgia, died at the scene around 6 p.m. He was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2...

americanmilitarynews.com

