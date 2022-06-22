Police investigate “untimely death” of Oxford man

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Oxford Resident Troopers and other emergency services responded to an untimely death on Sunday night.

Officers said they received a call just before midnight and responded to a home on Pawnee Road, with reports of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the man was dead at the scene.

The State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad has assumed the investigation, and requested officers document the circumstances surrounding the death. Their investigation is active and ongoing, officials said. They also stated there is no threat to the general public.

Stay with News 8 for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.