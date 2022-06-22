ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

Police investigate “untimely death” of Oxford man

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyYRf_0gIKLQ9S00

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Oxford Resident Troopers and other emergency services responded to an untimely death on Sunday night.

Officers said they received a call just before midnight and responded to a home on Pawnee Road, with reports of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the man was dead at the scene.

Hartford man shot, injured outside nightclub

The State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad has assumed the investigation, and requested officers document the circumstances surrounding the death. Their investigation is active and ongoing, officials said. They also stated there is no threat to the general public.

Stay with News 8 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford Police investigating Saturday morning shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men are hospitalized after being shot in Hartford on Saturday morning. According to Hartford Police, a male in his twenties showed up at St. Francis Hospital at 5:39 a.m. suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Then at 7:02 a.m another male in his thirties showed up at the hospital also […]
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

New Haven man injured in police custody remains paralyzed: Attorney

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Richard Cox, the 36-year-old New Haven man paralyzed while in the custody of New Haven police Sunday night remains unconscious as his family prepares to file a lawsuit with the assistance of a high-profile national attorney, Benjamin Crump. The family's local attorney, Jack O'Donnell, told...
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck father charged with assaulting infant child

NAUGATUCK — A borough father was arrested after assaulting his infant child. Police officers responded to a residence on Andrew Avenue on June 13 on a report of a risk of injury to an infant. An investigation uncovered that Steven Elliott, 39, of Naugatuck, became angry toward his child over the child not drinking his bottle of formula.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Man sentenced to 45 in prison for strangling death of Willimantic woman

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the strangling death of a woman in 2018. On October 2, 2018, Willimantic police were called to the home of Angeanett Martinez-Acevedo after a neighbor found her dead. Information revealed Julio Cruz Cabrera as the suspected killed. Cruz Cabrera was […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, CT
WTNH

Police make two arrests in Lourdes Court shooting in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police officers made two arrests from a March shooting at Lourdes Court in Meriden on Monday. Officers from the Southington Police Department and the Meriden Crime Unit took Jherqueaz Slater, 19, and a juvenile suspect into custody on charges stemming from a shooting on March 7. During the initial investigation of […]
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Pair in custody for shooting women asleep in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD — Police said Friday they have made an arrest, and are poised to make a second, in a February homicide where two women were shot, one fatally, while asleep in bed. A warrant has been signed for the arrest of Ty-Jeir McCray, 18, of Prospect Street in Vernon, who is in custody on unrelated charges, Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. McCray faces felony murder, first-degree assault and other charges.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Suspect In East Hampton Assault

If you recognize this man, police on Long Island want to hear from you. East Hampton Police said he’s accused of assaulting another person early Saturday, June 18, near Atwell Street and Muir Boulevard in East Hampton. The assault left the victim with serious injuries, according to police. Investigators...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hartford#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Second Arrest in Connection With Murder of Hartford Woman

Police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Allison McCoy in Hartford in February. Police said an arrest warrant was signed Thursday charging Ty-Jeir McCray, 18, of Vernon, with murder and additional charges. He is in custody on unrelated charges, according to Hartford police. McCray...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crowd Stops Driver From Fleeing Crash

2022-06-25@11:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a couple parked cars and allegedly tried to flee the scene according to witnesses. Frank Recchia has video of that here: https://www.facebook.com/100053554008434/videos/pcb.553448449783617/3273953579591509.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Minor appears in court charged as adult in Stratford man’s murder

A 17-year-old from Ansonia, who police say fled the state after the murder of a Stratford man, appeared in Milford Superior Court for the first time charged as an adult. Monteral Crews is accused of killing Johnny Class, 20, on April 5. Class was shot in the middle of the day while sitting in a friend’s car in Ansonia. Crews's arrest warrant alleges Class's friend drove to Hubbell Avenue to sell Crews some marijuana, but it turned into an attempted robbery with Crews firing into the car and hitting Class, who wasn't part of the deal. During the police investigation, that friend picked Crews as the shooter from a photo line-up, according to the warrant.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

DEEP, fire crews search for missing man at Candlewood Lake

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are continuing to search for a man who went missing while swimming in Candlewood Lake on Friday. According to DEEP, a 20-year-old man was reported missing in Candlewood Lake near Chicken Rock. DEEP and the Candlewood Lake Authority responded to the scene, as […]
BROOKFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford shooting deaths classified as homicides

EAST HARTFORD — Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of two teenagers at a residence last week, with both deaths classified as homicides. A representative from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday afternoon that Isaiah Jose Lopez, 16, of Hartford, was found to have gunshot wounds to the torso. Isaiah Miguel Nevarez, 15, of Meriden, had gunshot wounds to the torso and “upper left extremity.”
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Middletown police officer goes beyond call of duty for a local man

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown police officer warmed our hearts and one man’s plate on Thursday evening. A police officer went above and beyond his call of duty when he responded to the home of a man who asked to speak with police. Upon arrival to the man’s residence, officers met the sole occupant […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Man found in Norwich charged with violating federal probation

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police stated they apprehended a car thief who was later found to be wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating federal probation. Officers said they received a 911 call from a woman about a stolen car on Central Avenue on June 18. The woman whose car was stolen said that it […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy