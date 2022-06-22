Superintendent Ford gives update on new athletic complex

This story originally appeared in the June 16 issue of the Community Voice. For an online or print subscription, call 270-384-9454. After officially being chosen last year to handle the design of the new Adair County Middle School, representatives of Deco Architects of Somerset made their second presentation to the school board last Thursday on the progress of the design.
The unemployment rate in Russell County dropped 0.6 percent from May 2021 to May 2022, according to new data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics. Russell County’s unemployment rate last month was 4.5 percent, compared to 5.1 percent the year prior. Neighboring Cumberland County was tied for the lowest...
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After his freshman season with the South Laurel Cardinals, quarterback Landry Collett has announced his transfer to Leslie County. Collett’s father, Landry Sr, was a top-notch receiver for the Eagles during the Tim and Greg Couch era. Tim Couch went on to play for the...
Russell County is ranked as the 44th-fastest growing county in Kentucky, according to the website Stacker, which uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The list, which can be found here, uses the increase in population numbers between 2010 and 2020 to determine the fastest growing counties. Russell County had...
Ronnie L. Stephens, 71, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 21st, at Norton Hospital, after a long illness. Ronnie was born in Russell Springs, KY on June 27, 1950, a son of the late Lillian (McQueary) and Lee Stephens. He was a Contractor-Carpenter. Ronnie is survived by. a...
Joseph Hayden Robertson, 22, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Monday, June 20th, in Columbia, KY. Joe was born in Somerset, KY on August 19, 1999, a son of Donna (Hay) Martin, of Jamestown, KY and Darris Robertson, of Russell Springs, KY. He worked as a Lineman at A and...
A total of 15 new COVID cases were reported in Russell County last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Pulaski County reported 79 cases last week, among the highest in the state. Russell County has the 12th lowest incidence rate in the state, at 12 cases...
County by County, Pt. 2 (6/23/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/23/2022) Chris Bailey’s FastCast | All Eyes On The Weekend. Our weekend features a return of the heat with lots of upper 80s and low 90s for Saturday. Officials investigating what’s left of historic buildings that caught fire...
Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders and family members took part in the dedication of a bridge to Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron, who was assassinated just over two decades ago. The bridge passes over Buck Creek along Kentucky Route 80, not far from where an assassin’s bullet struck...
Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning next to the Wayne County Courthouse. Officials said the fire first broke out overnight and was quickly put out by firefighters. Crews were called out to the same location later in the morning after a second fire broke out.
Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
Storms moved through the area Wednesday evening, knocking out power to around 200 South Kentucky RECC customers and in once instance, blowing a tree over onto a camper. First responders were called out to Maple Street in Russell Springs in response to the incident, and were able to get the individuals out of the camper.
The annual Lakefest celebration in Jamestown is now just one week away. The celebration will kick off with pageants a week from today on Friday, July 1. Pageant entry forms can be picked up and returned to Jamestown City Hall or Southern Roots. On Saturday, a day full of events...
STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
Zachary Meece of Jamestown was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 55 South, about four miles outside of Columbia. Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol responded to an injury collision call, along with Adair County EMS and Columbia-Adair County Fire Department. The accident involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police Department Chief Darrel Kilburn announced his retirement Thursday. He joined the department in 2003. His retirement is effective June 30. Kilburn was appointed as Chief in February 2019, but served as captain for six years. “I have loved my time at the London Police...
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning. The building is located on North Main Street in downtown Monticello, next to the Wayne County Courthouse. Officials said the fire first broke out overnight and was quickly put out by...
GLASGOW — Park City residents could see an increased law enforcement presence in the coming weeks as county magistrates moved closer Tuesday to partnering with the city’s government to pay for a designated sheriff’s deputy. The Barren County Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of understanding, which stated...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening. Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Whelan was last seen...
