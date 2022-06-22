ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Superintendent Ford gives update on new athletic complex

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 3 days ago

Work is continuing on the new athletic...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

adairvoice.com

School board gets report on new middle school

This story originally appeared in the June 16 issue of the Community Voice. For an online or print subscription, call 270-384-9454. After officially being chosen last year to handle the design of the new Adair County Middle School, representatives of Deco Architects of Somerset made their second presentation to the school board last Thursday on the progress of the design.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Local unemployment drops in May

The unemployment rate in Russell County dropped 0.6 percent from May 2021 to May 2022, according to new data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics. Russell County’s unemployment rate last month was 4.5 percent, compared to 5.1 percent the year prior. Neighboring Cumberland County was tied for the lowest...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sophomore QB Landry Collett transfers to Leslie County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After his freshman season with the South Laurel Cardinals, quarterback Landry Collett has announced his transfer to Leslie County. Collett’s father, Landry Sr, was a top-notch receiver for the Eagles during the Tim and Greg Couch era. Tim Couch went on to play for the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County ranked 44th fastest-growing county in Kentucky

Russell County is ranked as the 44th-fastest growing county in Kentucky, according to the website Stacker, which uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The list, which can be found here, uses the increase in population numbers between 2010 and 2020 to determine the fastest growing counties. Russell County had...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Ronnie L. Stephens, age 71, of Russell Springs

Ronnie L. Stephens, 71, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 21st, at Norton Hospital, after a long illness. Ronnie was born in Russell Springs, KY on June 27, 1950, a son of the late Lillian (McQueary) and Lee Stephens. He was a Contractor-Carpenter. Ronnie is survived by. a...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Joseph Hayden Robertson, age 22, of Russell Springs

Joseph Hayden Robertson, 22, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Monday, June 20th, in Columbia, KY. Joe was born in Somerset, KY on August 19, 1999, a son of Donna (Hay) Martin, of Jamestown, KY and Darris Robertson, of Russell Springs, KY. He worked as a Lineman at A and...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

15 new COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

A total of 15 new COVID cases were reported in Russell County last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Pulaski County reported 79 cases last week, among the highest in the state. Russell County has the 12th lowest incidence rate in the state, at 12 cases...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff

County by County, Pt. 2 (6/23/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/23/2022) Chris Bailey’s FastCast | All Eyes On The Weekend. Our weekend features a return of the heat with lots of upper 80s and low 90s for Saturday. Officials investigating what’s left of historic buildings that caught fire...
MILLERSBURG, KY
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders and family members took part in the dedication of a bridge to Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron, who was assassinated just over two decades ago. The bridge passes over Buck Creek along Kentucky Route 80, not far from where an assassin’s bullet struck...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Fire in downtown Monticello this morning

Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning next to the Wayne County Courthouse. Officials said the fire first broke out overnight and was quickly put out by firefighters. Crews were called out to the same location later in the morning after a second fire broke out.
MONTICELLO, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
BATH COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Severe weather moved through the area Wednesday evening

Storms moved through the area Wednesday evening, knocking out power to around 200 South Kentucky RECC customers and in once instance, blowing a tree over onto a camper. First responders were called out to Maple Street in Russell Springs in response to the incident, and were able to get the individuals out of the camper.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Lakefest just one week away

The annual Lakefest celebration in Jamestown is now just one week away. The celebration will kick off with pageants a week from today on Friday, July 1. Pageant entry forms can be picked up and returned to Jamestown City Hall or Southern Roots. On Saturday, a day full of events...
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
STEARNS, KY
adairvoice.com

Local accident injures Russell County man

Zachary Meece of Jamestown was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 55 South, about four miles outside of Columbia. Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol responded to an injury collision call, along with Adair County EMS and Columbia-Adair County Fire Department. The accident involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Crews battle two fires in same building in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning. The building is located on North Main Street in downtown Monticello, next to the Wayne County Courthouse. Officials said the fire first broke out overnight and was quickly put out by...
MONTICELLO, KY
wcluradio.com

Sheriff’s office expected to supply deputy for Park City fire district

GLASGOW — Park City residents could see an increased law enforcement presence in the coming weeks as county magistrates moved closer Tuesday to partnering with the city’s government to pay for a designated sheriff’s deputy. The Barren County Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of understanding, which stated...
PARK CITY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening. Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Whelan was last seen...
SOMERSET, KY

