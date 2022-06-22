ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrBsn_0gIKL2IV00
Financial News

A new Government partnership with vaccine manufacturer Moderna will bring over a billion pounds in investment in mRNA research to the UK, the Health Secretary has said.

The US pharmaceutical giant announced on Wednesday plans to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK.

The new mRNA Innovation and Technology Centre will develop vaccines for a wide range of respiratory diseases, including Covid vaccines that can protect against multiple variants.

Meanwhile, a large-scale mRNA vaccine manufacturing centre will produce new and current medicines while creating new jobs, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZKXk_0gIKL2IV00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid visited St George’s Clinical Research Facility in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to St George’s Hospital, Mr Javid said mRNA technology had been “transformational” during the pandemic.

“And that’s why I’m thrilled to announce this new partnership between the UK Government and Moderna, where Moderna will be established here in the UK, a global R and D facility with over a billion pounds for investment in this cutting-edge technology, and also a huge manufacturing centre, their largest outside of the US, and so this is a great investment in the UK, and gives huge confidence to our life sciences sector already leading in Europe,” he said.

“But most of all, what this means for me is, for NHS patients, it means that we will have guaranteed access here in the UK, to these cutting edge vaccines and treatments.

“And that’s not just for Covid or flu, but also for some of the biggest killers out there and our biggest health problems, cancer, dementia and heart disease.”

Construction is expected to start as early as this year, with the first mRNA vaccine due to be produced in the UK in 2025.

Government officials said the deal will see NHS patients get access to “cutting edge” vaccines while being able to enrol in clinical trials for vaccines developed by the firm.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine used messenger RNA (mRNA), these vaccines teach the body’s cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response.

Ministers said a new strategic partnership with the firm will help “future proof” the UK against future health threats.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the announcement is “great news for the UK’s R&D activities and future capabilities”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plan would bring “supercharged home-grown vaccines right to our shores.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Europe#Investment#Great News#Uk#Health#St George S Hospital#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
newschain

Protests in UK after overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights

Protests have taken place in the UK as a “devastating” decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States received widespread condemnation. The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.
PROTESTS
newschain

Seven child strip-search cases referred to police watchdog

A further seven referrals involving strip searches of children have been made to the police watchdog, the Metropolitan Police has said. The voluntary referrals relate to separate incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to “more intimate searches outside custody”, according to the force.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Kalush hope Ukraine can host Eurovision in 2023 despite organisers’ decision

Eurovision Song Contest winners Kalush Orchestra hope Ukraine is able to host next year’s event despite organisers ruling it out. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday said the “severe” risk of air raids in Ukraine alongside the “high” risk of mass casualties contributed to the decision that the “necessary requirements for hosting” the competition were not met.
MUSIC
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy