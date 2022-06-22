16-year-old hospitalized after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Just after 4 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Crestwood Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male inside an apartment suffering from a single gunshot wounding to the abdomen.

The teen told officers he was standing outside when he heard a gunshot and he realized he had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. Police say he is expected to survive his injury.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

