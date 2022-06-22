ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NFL commish says Washington Commanders' 'toxic' workplace no longer exists

By Daniel Uria, Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

June 22 (UPI) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell assured congressional lawmakers on Wednesday that the sexual misconduct scandal that's hounded the Washington Commanders has been investigated and the "toxic" workplace atmosphere has changed.

Appearing remotely via a Zoom call, Goodell told the House oversight committee that the team's negative culture no longer exists, and classified the troublesome environment under owner Daniel Snyder as "unprofessional and unacceptable."

The Commanders have been criticized by more than a dozen former employees who said it was a "toxic" environment that included sexual harassment of female workers.

Goodell's testimony came at a time when former employees and advocates want the league to release a full report on the investigation into the Commanders. It has yet to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twOQX_0gIKKNmi00
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 28. Appearing before lawmakers on Wednesday, he promised that the workplace culture at the Washington Commanders has been improved. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Goodell defended the privacy of the investigation, saying that it's necessary to protect the anonymity of those involved. He noted that the team was fined more than $10 million and was required to make a number of changes as a result of the inquiry.

"There has been a substantial transformation of the team's culture, leadership and human resources practices," he said.

"To be clear -- the workplace at the Commanders today bears no resemblance to the workplace that has been described to this committee."

The hearing is a followup to a roundtable the committee held in February, which included testimony from former employees of the team -- which was known as the Washington Redskins from the time it began playing in D.C. in 1937 to 2020, when it was decided that the name was racially insensitive. The club was known as the Washington Football Team for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and was branded the Washington Commanders in February.

In July 2020, 15 former female employees of the team accused members of the organization, including former scouts and members of Snyder's inner circle, of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

"For nearly two decades, under the leadership of team owner Daniel Snyder, Commanders employees were subjected to a toxic workplace and silenced by non-disclosure agreements," the committee said in a statement before the hearing.

Snyder was invited to testify on Wednesday but he declined to appear. His attorney cited a "business conflict."

At Wednesday's hearing, the committee announced a subpoena for Snyder to give a deposition next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAg95_0gIKKNmi00
Ana Nunez, a former business coordinator for the NFL's Washington franchise, testifies before the House oversight committee on February 3 during a roundtable titled, "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture." File Photo by Jim Watson/UPI

The accusations span across most of Snyder's tenure as owner, from 2006 to 2019, and fell into two categories -- unwelcome overtures or sexual comments, and encouragement to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals.

The commissioner promised lawmakers that that type of behavior has been corrected.

"I have been and remain committed to ensuring that all employees of the NFL and the 32 clubs work in a professional and supportive environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, or other forms of illegal or unprofessional conduct," Goodell said.

"As a league, we recognize our powerful standing as a world leader in sports and entertainment, and embrace our responsibility to lead by example, creating workplaces that prioritize respect and promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards, and I hope this description of our workplace training programs helps to demonstrate the many ways in which we work to uphold them."

Last October, the NFL Players Association asked the league to release all emails related to its investigation, including those tied to former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden -- who later who resigned amid reports of racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks he'd used in email communications between 2010 and 2018.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the panel's ranking Republican, slammed the committee for focusing on the Commanders and the NFL -- and not on misconduct accusations in the federal government under President Joe Biden's administration.

He said the committee and Congress can provide no additional relief and the Commanders have already been investigated and some personnel replaced.

This week in Washington

Comments / 18

Harold Havefun
3d ago

Why is the government getting involved in football problems? There’s a lot bigger problems than football to deal with. That should be on the NFL to deal with

Reply(1)
5
Roy Pritchard
3d ago

when players feel the need to protest political agenda they open an avenue that shouldn't be one way. shut your pie hole play ball and everybody's happy if we want political advice we'll get it at the barbershop.

Reply(1)
4
 

Yardbarker

NFL trying to move Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration

In the filing, the NFL claims that Flores and the other two plaintiffs in the case, coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, agreed in their signed coaching contracts to let the league arbitrate any claims made against their employers. This isn't the first we've heard of the NFL and commissioner...
NFL
The Spun

Roger Goodell Asked About Dave Portnoy: NFL World Reacts

During this Wednesday's hearing regarding the Washington Commanders' work culture, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. For the past few years, Portnoy has publicized his beef with Goodell. He even posted a video of himself being thrown out of the Super Bowl a few years ago.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Snyder, Wife Tanya Just Sent Out A Letter

Dan Snyder's Washington Commanders organization has received a great deal of negative publicity over the past few years. And with Wednesday's Congressional hearing, that negative press is at a high point. In an attempt to mitigate this reputational damage, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, sent out a letter to members...
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Shakeups for the Jan. 6 committee

HEADS UP — The Supreme Court announced this morning that it will issue decisions this Friday. The court had previously scheduled Thursday as a decision day, but is adding the extra day as it aims to wrap up the 13 remaining cases on the docket before the end of the term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New York Times

Katie Britt Wins in Alabama as Trump Suffers More Losses in Georgia

Voters check in for the state Republican primary at W.T. Cooke Elementary School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Carlos Bernate/The New York Times) Katie Britt, a former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, won the Republican nomination to replace her onetime boss Tuesday, comfortably defeating a right-wing rival in a race that puts the 40-year-old on track to become the youngest woman in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Liberals Who Won’t Acknowledge the Crime Problem

On a recent June weekend, 10 people were killed in shootings across cities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee, and South Carolina. In Philadelphia, multiple active shooters fired into a crowd in the popular nighttime destination of South Street. “It was chaos,” one witness told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
