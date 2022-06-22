PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Hastings

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- If you think you can speed through Mendota Heights unnoticed, think again. You might even get a letter in the mail to prove it.Digital meters along Marie Avenue West tell drivers their speed, as does Tom Hastings from his driveway. Thirty miles per hour is a pace he'd prefer, but doesn't always see."This is a racetrack sometimes, 50-60 [mph]," Hastings said. His concerns, and that of his neighbors, are something the police department knows well."In Mendota Heights we get a lot of complaints, like that one, regarding traffic," said Capt. Wayne Wegener, as a car sped past...
