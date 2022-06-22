ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Hastings

Hastings Star Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home is a rare opportunity to own a historic home in Hasting's preservation district....

www.hastingsstargazette.com

Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings Dairy Store hosts grand opening

The Hastings Dairy Store is hosting a grand opening after moving to a new, familiar location. The beloved dairy store now sits at 1700 Vermillion St., directly across the street from its previous location. After months of renovations, they opened for business on June 17 in what used to be a tanning shop.
HASTINGS, MN
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Rambler on over 2 acres for sale in River Falls

Looking for main level living? This rambler in River Falls has three bedrooms and the laundry room on the main floor. Other amenities a newer roof, smart siding, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, in-floor heating on both levels, a double sided fireplace and a private owner's suite.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
fox9.com

New cat cafe opens in New Hope

The Cafe Meow has opened a new location in New Hope. The original location is in Minneapolis. You can make reservations to meet the animals, which are available for adoption, on the cafe's website nh.thecafemeow.com.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Gets Taste of Minnesota State Fair

The good stuff of the Minnesota State Fair has arrived in New Hope. The Hy-Vee grocery store in New Hope is hosting a sampling of State Fair favorites. Food trucks set up in the store parking lot, offering mini doughnuts, corndogs, cheese curds, French fries, fresh-squeezed lemonade and even deep-fried Oreos.
NEW HOPE, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

VIDEO: Be on bear watch around Hudson

The boundaries of wildlife and urban areas are blurring, as Wisconsin’s occupied bear range is expanding, according to the Wisconsin DNR. In Hudson, there have been a number of black bear sightings. These increasingly common encounters during the summer months have been reported near Baer and Willow Lane, south of I-94 near Townsvalley and East Cove Road, the Meadow Ridge neighborhood and near Hudson High School.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mendota Heights rolls out new tool to catch speeders

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- If you think you can speed through Mendota Heights unnoticed, think again. You might even get a letter in the mail to prove it.Digital meters along Marie Avenue West tell drivers their speed, as does Tom Hastings from his driveway. Thirty miles per hour is a pace he'd prefer, but doesn't always see."This is a racetrack sometimes, 50-60 [mph]," Hastings said. His concerns, and that of his neighbors, are something the police department knows well."In Mendota Heights we get a lot of complaints, like that one, regarding traffic," said Capt. Wayne Wegener, as a car sped past...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass."Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts."You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN

